West Bromwich Albion vs. Liverpool Preview: Reds look to extend unbeaten run as they press for top four

Photo: John Powell / Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion will look for a first Premier League win in four, as Liverpool make the trip to The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.

The Baggies lost to a lone Jordy Clasie goal last weekend versus Southampton - his first at home for The Saints - as Tony Pulis seeks a response from his side for the visit of the Jürgen Klopp's men.

West Brom have taken just a point from three games since toppling Arsenal just under a month ago, with the hosts keen to maintain their lofty perch in the standings.

Reds unbeaten in six

In contrast, Liverpool arrive in the West Midlands unbeaten since February.

Having come from behind to beat Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium last time out, Jurgen Klopp has overseen a run of six games without a league defeat, dropping just four points, despite the loss of talisman Sadio Mané.

Sitting in third spot, the Reds will look to cement their place in the top four as those around them continue to snap at their heels with games in hand.

Boing deflated

Since nosing past the 40 point mark, Pulis' men have in similar fashion to last term taken their foot off the gas, with both clean sheets and goals hard to come by.

Indeed, West Brom have failed to score in five of their last six outings, with just two shutouts in over two months.

Sunday's hosts will look to reignite their campaign and avenge their 2-1 defeat at Anfield back in October, when Gareth McAuley's late goal was not enough to cancel out goals from Mane and Philippe Coutinho.

In their last three meetings at the Hawthorns, the two sides have shared the spoils. Liverpool last won domestically in the West Midlands in the League Cup back in 2012.

Team News

West Brom have a clean bill of health, with boss Tony Pulis reporting no fresh injury problems for Sunday's game.

Striker Salomon Rondon could once again drop to the bench in favour of Hal Robson-Kanu, with the Venezuelan now goalless since his hat-trick versus Swansea City 16 games ago.

Liverpool are again without midfield duo Adam Lallana and skipper Jordan Henderson with thigh and foot issues. The pair could return in early May.

Sadio Mane's continued absence should see goalscoring duo Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho recalled to the starting XI either side of Divick Origi. Daniel Sturridge waits in the wings for his what could be his final chance with the Merseysiders.