Tony Pulis not worried about critics despite fifth defeat in seven

Pulis pictured on the touchline during the defeat (photo: Getty Images / Tony Marshall)

Tony Pulis insisted he's not worried about critics despite having overseen West Bromwich Albion's fifth defeat in seven games on Sunday.

Albion slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Champions League chasing Liverpool with Roberto Firmino scoring the only goal of the game, their third successive loss.

Some have suggested that Pulis will face critics once again for switching off after reaching the 40 point mark, with his side having taken just four points from 21 available since getting to the target with a 2-1 win against Bournemouth in February.

"No not at all," said the Welshman when he was asked about critics.

"I know where I am, I know where this club is. It's not as if the team isn't creating chances, working hard enough."

Chances go begging... again

Although they are creating chances, the Baggies are goalless in four games, a drought which began with a credible 0-0 draw against Manchester United but is now part of a poor run of form.

Pulis simply put the goalless run down to missed chances, saying that "we've had the opportunities again today and against the top teams you have to take them."

On whether or not a striker was a priority in the summer after Salomon Rondon, who hasn't scored since December, was benched again, Pulis stated that there's more than one thing for him and the owners to think about.

"Lots of priorities, if we want to push it on - and we do - then we have to try and get better. What this season has proved is that we do need that little more quality but we do need more depth in the squad too."

Pulis not happy with referee

Liverpool scored at the worst possible time for West Brom, Firmino nodding in from a set-piece on the stroke of half-time, leaving Pulis annoyed with both the refereeing and his players' response.

"My one disappointment was our performance in the first 20 minutes of the second-half.

"Obviously they scored bang on half-time, a goal we're disappointed with in respect to we think Dawson was fouled, but we've obviously still got to defend it.

"The reaction coming out was poor, certain players were doing their own thing rather than doing it for the team. Liverpool picked us off and could have scored more."

Ben Foster learns something new

One interesting thing that Pulis revealed was that he doesn't like goalkeepers going up for corners when their team is pushing for a goal.

Ben Foster went up in an attempt to force an equaliser in stoppage time and was almost caught out as Alberto Moreno lashed one wide of an open goal with Liverpool countering.

"I've just had a chat with him [Foster]. I don't like goalkeepers going up for corners personally but I've never told Ben. He knows now."