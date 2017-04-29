Tony Pulis bemoans lack of cutting edge for West Brom's defeat to Leicester City

Tony Pulis on the touchline. (Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty)

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has blamed a lack of cutting edge as the reason why his side lost 1-0 to Leicester City.

The Baggies were dominant in stages, particularly late on, but couldn’t create enough clear chances to beat Kasper Schmeichel in net.

West Brom have set a club record of going five league games without a goal. Their last goal came seven hours and 45 minutes of football ago.

What did Pulis say?

The Albion boss said: “I’m disappointed for the players again because I thought we worked really hard.

“We need a break, I think that was their only shot on target [Jamie Vardy’s goal] and we had 16 and could have and should have had more opportunities.”

Pulis said that his side had more opportunities to shoot and cross the ball, but didn’t quite have a cutting edge that was needed to break Leicester down.

He continued: “We get it up in the final third, we just need a break.”

The Welshman pointed out Craig Dawson’s chance from a corner, when he got a clean header on the ball which was goal-bound but the ball was deflected off his own team-mate over the bar.

“If there’s a point of criticism, we were in that final third a lot of times and we’ve come out where we needed to get crosses in or we needed to get shots in.”

Do West Brom need a change?

West Brom have been very steady this season under Pulis, and a lot of their goals have come from set-pieces but outside of those, their offense has been very stale.

Fans have been critical of Nacer Chadli and Salomon Rondon recently for not doing enough to justify their pricetags.

With little to play for in their remaining Premier League games, perhaps it’s time to give some minutes to the several talented youngsters at the club.

18-year-old Jonathan Leko came on for the last 20 minutes against Leicester, but didn’t see enough of the ball to do enough damage.

He has been tipped for big things, as have Sam Field and Rekeem Harper from the West Brom academy.