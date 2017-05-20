Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion Preview: Swans look to end campaign on high versus Baggies

Photo: Athena Pictures / Getty Images

After 37 Premier League games of the 2016/17 campaign, the curtain falls on another top-flight season on Sunday, as Swansea City entertain West Bromwich Albion at the Liberty Stadium.

With league safety assured following their 2-0 victory versus Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last weekend, coupled with Crystal Palace's 4-0 drubbing of Marco Silva's Hull City, The Swans can begin planning for a seventh consecutive term in the Premier League playground.

Baggies campaign fizzling out

For West Brom, the last two months will largely - and perhaps disappointingly - come with a large line drawn under it.

After a 2-1 victory at the Hawthorns versus AFC Bournemouth back in February, Tony Pulis' men reached the magic 40 point total, with Baggies' eyes looking up the standings rather than down, with almost a third of the campaign to play.

Since then however, West Brom have won just once in their last 11 league games, with eight defeats - despite a spirited showing versus champions Chelsea nine days ago.

Both sides on the beach?

With reports of Swansea players making a spontaneous two-day trip to the Balearics to celebrate survival during the week, there will be doubts to both side's mindsets after a exhaustive league campaign.

Paul Clement's men are unbeaten in the last four however and will not want to put a blot on the their run vital run during May.

The visitors have not won away from home since New Years Eve, but will be keen to spoil the party atmosphere in South Wales on Sunday afternoon.

First meeting

This weekend will be the first time Tony Pulis and Paul Clement meet. Back in December, West Brom convincingly beat Swansea 3-1 in the West Midlands, as Salomón Rondón netted his first top-flight hat-trick, that left the Swans rooted in relegation the mire under then boss Bob Bradley.

Sunday will also be the 12th time the teams have met in the Premier League, with the hosts edging the scores six wins to four.

When the two met on Boxing Day of last season, a Ki Sung-Yueng goal saw Swansea edge proceedings by a single goal to nil.

Team News

Swansea could have forward Borja Baston available following a knee injury, but midfield duo Nathan Dyer and Jefferson Montero are both major doubts with achilles and hamstring injuries respectively.

Paul Clement may however be able to recall both Wayne Routledge and full-back Angel Rangel, who have not played in over a month.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis has doubts over a trio of key players.

Both Salomón Rondón and Matt Phillips will be assessed late over a hamstring complaints, whilst defender Gareth McAuley could return after missing the clash with Manchester City in midweek.