West Bromwich Albion rebuffed in attempts to lure Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough

Gibson in action for Middlesbrough (photo: Getty Images / Nur Photo)

West Bromwich Albion have had two bids rejected for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson, according to Sky Sports.

The Baggies have seemingly made Gibson one of their key targets for the remainder of the transfer window, as manager Tony Pulis looks to guide the club to another top-half Premier League finish.

Record breaker?

Despite already having signed defender Ahmed Hegazi this summer, Pulis is chasing Gibson - with reports suggesting that the second rejected bid totalled around £15million.

If accepted, that bid would have seen a club-record fee paid for the services of Gibson.

That's despite Pulis having previously stressed that West Brom aren't in the position to spend similarly to most Premier League clubs this summer, and the signing of Jay Rodriguez from Southampton having already been completed for £12M.

Gibson is a worthwhile target despite defence arguably being the Baggies' strongest area, with the 24-year-old having been one of the shining lights for Boro in a season that concluded with their relegation from the Premier League.

Reason to be worried?

However, there is growing concern amongst West Brom fans that, given they've bolstered the defence already this summer, any deal to sign Gibson could be done as a prelude to selling Jonny Evans.

The Northern Irishman has come under some serious interest from other Premier League clubs this summer, with Leicester City having had bids rejected.

There is always the chance though, that Pulis was perhaps being a little coy when divulging the 'poor' state of West Brom's available spending this summer towards the back end of last season, and that chasing Gibson is simply part of a plan to push on next season without losing any key names.