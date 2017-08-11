Tony Pulis signs extended West Brom deal to stay at the Hawthorns until 2019

Photo: fotopress / Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has signed a one-year contract extension with the club to stay until 2019.

The Baggies boss' current deal was due to expire in May at the end of the current Premier League season, but will now stay on in the West Midlands for at least another two years.

The 59-year-old Welshman, who took over from Alan Irvine in January 2015, could now go on to become the club's longest-serving manager in the modern era.

Progression continues under Pulis

Since Pulis took over the reigns two and half years ago, the Baggies have firmly consolidated their status as a mid-table side, a far cry from their relegation battles of the past.

Finishing 10th last season, West Brom hovered between mid-table and as high as 7th spot, with an unlikely shot at European football on the agenda at one point in the campaign.

Firmly associated with defensive tactics, Pulis last term surprised many by adding an attacking dimension to his team, after calls from fans to give more service to their lone striker up front. His time as Baggies steward has now seen West Brom become a more fluid outfit.

Pulis 'delighted to extend'

Speaking to the club's official website, Pulis spoke of his delight at extending his deal stating he was "delighted to extend my contract because it continues the stability within the club which is essential for its progress."

He added: "I've said all along that we are in a building phase which requires a step by step process."

Pulis also pointed to the "improvement all across the club in recent seasons", which he stated as a necessity, in what he called, "such a tough, tough league."

With regard to conversations with club chairman John Williams, the Welshman mentioned having spoken "at great length over the summer", knowing the direction needed that together they "are determined to do."

West Brom are determined to remain a top-flight club in the face of growing pressures, to which Pulis finished: "We can never underestimate just how important it is to keep our place in a league that is now the most famous and the most followed in the world."