West Brom seal record £15m move for RB Leipzig winger Oliver Burke

Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA / Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion have completed a deal to sign RB Leipzig winger Oliver Burke, for a fee which could rise to £15m.

The 20 year-old Scottish international makes the switch to The Hawthorns on a five year deal, having passed his medical.

Burke had been linked with a move to Crystal Palace under new boss Frank De Boer, but Tony Pulis has swooped for the winger, becoming the Club's record signing.

Burke is the Baggies' fourth signing this summer, following the captures of Ahmed Hegazi, Jay Rodriguez and most recently the arrival of Gareth Barry last week.

Burke returns to England

As a Nottingham Forest academy graduate, Burke spent 10 years with the youth set-up, before advancing to the Reds' senior side in 2014.

The winger, who can also play as a full-back, then became a regular fixture under former boss and mentor Dougie Freedman at the City Ground, before Philippe Montanier took over the reigns last summer.

During his fledgling career in the East Midlands, Burke scored six times in 25 appearances.

Following a string of impressive pre-season showings, the Scot made a shock £13m switch to newly-promoted Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the final the final days of the transfer window. The move infuriated Forest fans who criticised owner Fawaz Al-Hawasi.

'Fantastic, raw ability'

Having been linked with a move to a host of Europe's top clubs during his time in the Championship, Burke has finally made his move to a top-tier side.

Despite, the Scot's switch to Germany last year, Burke has remained somewhat of a specialist as a substitute with the German outfit -scoring just once in 25 games - and now makes his return to England.

Baggies boss Pulis has clearly had his head turned by the winger's talent, as he explained to the Club's official website.

“We’re really pleased to get him in - the lad has got a tremendous talent,” said Pulis. “He’s got a fantastic, raw ability but he has now also got the experience of going away from the comfort of his own area to a foreign country and experiencing life."



The West Brom boss added, “He’s gained the experience of playing for a top club in the Bundesliga with top coaches. That will have broadened his horizons and been good for his development.”

Burke could be registered in time to make his home debut in West Brom's Premier League clash with Stoke City, this weekend.