Opinion: Pulis must invoke signs of change at West Brom as owner flies in

Opinion: Pulis must invoke signs of change as owner flies in

Under pressure Baggies boss, Tony Pulis, is hoping to save his job against Chelsea on Saturday as West Bromwich Albion owner flies in to assess the strength of fan fury.

West Brom owner, Guochuan Lai is flying in to watch his team come up against Premier League champions Chelsea, after fans have been emailing Albion chairman, John Williams, about their desire for Pulis to be sacked.

The Baggies chairman has exchanged emails with Albion fans who have voiced their frustration and says he will make decisions in the best interests of the club.

He said: ‘’I will, together with the board, make decisions to the best of my ability and always in the interest of the club.”

Fan discontent at West Brom

Albion fans displayed their discontent throughout the 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield last time out and a couple of Albion fans were even protesting at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton with banners saying ‘’Pulis Out’’.

But the West Brom manager believes his team should never have got into this state as they could easily have more points if it wasn’t for individual errors.

‘’We’ve been our worst enemies, we could be sat here easily with an extra six points'' said Pulis.

''nobody would be criticising the three in the middle, the five at the back, the one up front or whatever. I don’t think the performances have been that bad, no-one has given us a hiding'' Pulis added.

‘’We have left a lot of points on the pitch.’’

Negative approach

Opinions are still divided amongst the Baggies faithful, however the majority have turned and now want the Welshman out. Many are tired of watching boring football that pulling out results as it used to.

The main concern is that Pulis persists on playing three holding mids against teams who are there for the taking, such as games against Southampton and Leicester.

These tactics have completely played into the hands of the opposition and has left the the Baggies stranded in the relegation zone.

Now Pulis has a squad with the capability of pushing further up the pitch, it seems as if his ways are limited and are holding the players back.

His negative approach has been a constant theme throughout his tenure, but this should be the season where we see West Brom progress to the next level.

However, the team is struggling to play to the managers' philosophy and is falling below expectations of what promised to be a successful transfer window.

His job is under scrutiny and the Albion boss will be hoping for all three points on Saturday otherwise it could be his last game in charge at The Hawthorns.