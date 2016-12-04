Andy Carroll "confident" West Ham can pull themselves out of trouble after Arsenal defeat

Above: Andy Carroll looking Somber during West Ham's 5-1 defeat to Arsenal |Photo: Getty Images/Rob Newell/CameraSport

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll has stated that he is "confident" that the Hammers can get out of their poor run of form, after their 5-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Keep working hard

Form has improved for Slaven Bilic's side after a terrible start to the season, heading into the clash with Arsene Wenger's side after a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

However they were humbled at the London Stadium, with a hat-trick from Alexis Sanchez and strikes from Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rounded off the romp.

Carroll got the consolation goal, and the 27-year-old stated that he is confident that the side are capable of getting themselves out of their current situation.

“We just need to keep working hard in training and there is a great bunch of lads in the team," Carroll told whufc.com. “Everyone has stood by the manager and he is a great manager."

We are in this as a team together and all the lads are disappointed with the result and the way things are going," he admitted. “I am very confident that we are going to pull ourselves out of this."

“We have just got to stay positive and it shows what a good team Arsenal are and the work that we need to do," the Englishman added. "It has been a tough run for the lads over the last few weeks and we just need to pull out of it."

Good to get back on the scoresheet

It was Carroll's first start of the season since August in the heavy defeat, he shared his delight on getting back on the scoresheet, but spoke of the side's poor performance.

“It was good to get another goal and be back out on the pitch," he said. "But at the moment all the lads just need to focus on the next game and hopefully get a win.”

“If you have a starting eleven and someone has to go off injured in the first five or ten minutes," the striker stated. "It is a bit of a panic and that is what happened to the players."

Carroll concluded: “We went one goal behind and though we could have something from the game at that point but we conceded another goal and then kind of crumbled.

West Ham United will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, December 11 with kick-off at 4:30pm GMT.