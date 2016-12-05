West Ham to host Manchester City in FA Cup

Above: The London Stadium will host the FA Cup clash between West Ham and Manchester City | Photo: Getty Images/Jordan Mansfield

West Ham United will face a tough start to their FA Cup journey, after being drawn to host high-flying Manchester City in the third-round.

A tough start

These sides are at opposite ends of the Premier League table, but league form is thrown out of the window in cup competitions, as both sides look for their chance to play under the famous Wembley arch.

The Hammers have won this competition on three occasions, compare to City's five. They actually conquered City on their way to their last FA Cup final apperance in 2006, with a Dean Ashton giving them the 2-0 sixth-round victory at the then City of Manchester Stadium.

It was the Citizens who had the last laugh, winning the last encounter between these two sides in this competition, with a 1-0 third-round replay victory back in the 2007/08 season.

All behind him

The FA Cup will be the last thing on manager Slaven Bilic's mind, as he looks to kickstart the season and pull the Hammers away from the relegation zone. The Claret and Blue's currently sit in 17th, with just a point separating them and Sunderland, and with Sunday's trip to Liverpool it doesn't seem to be getting any easier for the Croatian.

Pressure on Bilic's position at the London Stadium was increased further with Saturday's 5-1 defeat to Arsenal, but co-chairman David Gold insisted that they will be sticking by their manager.

"We are refusing to make excuses and the players will know that the performance was not good enough," Gold told whufc.com. "And we need to show a lot more if we are to get back on the winning trail."

"I saw Slaven's comments after the game and as always he was completely honest with his assessment," the co-chairman stated. "Slaven cares passionately about the club and this defeat will be hurting him as much as anyone.

I have no doubts that he is doing everything he can to address the situation," he said. "And everyone is working together to ensure we turn our season around."

West Ham United will host Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup at the London Stadium, with the tie taking place between 6-9 January 2017.