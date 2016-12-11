Liverpool 2-2 West Ham United: Hammers out of the relegation zone after Liverpool stalemate

West Ham United managed to pull themselves out of the relegation zone, after their 2-2 draw with a high-flying Liverpool side.

It was a great start from Jurgen Klopp's side, with Adam Lallana opening the scoring five minutes. However strikes from Dimitri Payet and Michail Antonio towards the end of the half, turned the contest on it's head.

Divock Origi got the equaliser two minutes after the restart, and were dominant from that point on. Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Nathaniel Clyne all had decent opportunities, but couldn't change the scoreline.

A great start

Both sides headed into the clash in desperate need of a victory. Liverpool were looking to keep up with both Arsenal and Chelsea at the top, while the Hammers looked to pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

It was an excellent start from the Reds, as they managed to open the scoring five minutes in. It was great technique from Lallana, as he had a great first touch from the cross in before firing the half-volley into the far corner.

The Hammers were almost back it minutes later, when Antonio got behind Dejan Lovren and looked to beat Loris Karius at the near post but the keeper did well with the save.

Turned on it's head

Slaven Bilic's side were in desperate need of the points but looked like they would be turned over, however they managed to turn the game as they managed to take the lead.

The first came in the 27th minute, and it was a spectacular effort from Payet. The Frenchman hadn't quite reached the heights of the previous campaign, but he showed his class as he curled the free-kick into the bottom. Karius managed to get a hand to it, and it can be argued that he could have done better with the effort.

The turnaround was complete just ten minutes later, and it was a poor defensive display from the hosts. A lump forward had a freak bounce which wrong-footed the returning Joel Matip, which saw Antonio clean through on goal. Karius comes off the line, but it was easy enough for Antonio to flick it past the German and into a empty net.

Liverpool came within inches of equalising right at the end of the second period. There was big penalty appeals after Lallana was brought down by Payet, however the play carried on as Roberto Firmino got to the subsequent corner. The Brazilian's looping header looked to have beaten Darren Randolph, but it came back off the crossbar.

Straight out the traps

The words of Klopp looked to be still ringing in the ears of the Liverpool players, as they got level just two minutes after a restart.

Mane was twisting and turning the Hammers defenders, and his simple chip into the area seemed to be easy for Randolph. However he lost his grip on the ball, which fell perfectly for Origi to score for the fourth consecutive match.

It was nearly a third a minute later, when Wijnaldum found space on the edge of the box but the effort whizzed past the post.

Turning the screw

The home side stepped it up a gear as the half went on, and they had some great opportunities to claim the three points.

Henderson looked like that he was going to replicate his striker against Chelsea earlier in the season, as his effort from 30 yards looked to be heading into the top corner. However Randolph took a big leap to rectify his earlier mistake, as he produced a one-handed stop to keep it out.

James Milner made his way up the pitch in the 76th minute, as he got beyond Havard Nordtveit and his low cross looked for Mane. It looked perfect for the forward, but Aaron Cresswell did well to turn it wide.

The final opportunity came in the 83rd minute, and it was deserving of a goal from the build-up play alone. Lallana, Mane and Clyne led the attack with the ball eventually dropping to Mane, however his clean strike was well over the crossbar from 15 yards out.