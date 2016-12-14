Winston Reid credits Slaven Bilic for "keeping the players' spirits high" during tough start

Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

It has been a very poor start for West Ham United this season as they currently sit a point above relegation with 13 points from 15 games.

However, Winston Reid who has been one of their outstanding performers this season believes that the team are slowly climbing back to their best ahead of Premier League clashes between Burnley and Hull City.

Positives from Anfield draw

When Reid was asked for his say on the 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday, he said the following: "Yeah, we did our best. It's difficult times. I think the most important thing was to keep hold of a point at the end, because it would have been demoralising for us if we'd lost at the end."

Expanding on this, he added: "Sunday's result has lifted the spirit of the team. We had a couple of moments of brilliance from Dimi, who showed class once again, and Michail got his goal again."

Moving onto where they are as a team at this moment in time, Reid shared his views: "Don't get me wrong, we're conceding goals, but I think we need to continue doing what we're doing, because I believe we will improve."

Keen to get back on track

The New Zealand defender also talked about how injuries limit the options available to the manager Slaven Bilic, "When you’re missing senior players it restricts the options available to the manager. That's football and injuries are part of it."

Reid ended the interview with a reminder of the importance on the fixtures ahead: "We've been training well and everything and hopefully we're starting to turn a corner now, because we really need to."

He labelled Wednesday's game as "important" and stated the following: "We need to get the win. We'll recover and rest and be back at it on Wednesday."