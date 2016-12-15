West Ham United skipper Mark Noble hails "massive" three points in Burnley victory

Above: Mark Noble celebrating after West Ham's 1-0 win over Burnley | Photo: Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

West Ham United captain Mark Noble, has hailed his Hammers side for a "massive" three points after Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Burnley.

Digging deep

Slaven Bilic's side were desperate for the three points ahead of the clash of Sean Dyche's side, with the Hammers teetering on the edge of the relegation zone.

There was collective relief around the London Stadium as Noble found the net right on the stroke of the break, managing to hold out for the win and the skipper shared his joy at the crucial victory.

“We knew they would chuck everything at us in the second half and the boys defended great," Noble told whufc.com. "Darren made a couple of good saves again and we made a clearance off the line."

"But at this stage of the season and where we are we needed that," he stated. “At this stage, I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a point in the second half when we just wanted the final whistle!

"We had to dig in and fight for each other,” the skipper stated. "These three points are massive."

"We’ve got another home game on Saturday and as I said at this stage and where we are" Noble concluded. "It doesn’t matter how we play but how many points we get."

Moving up the table

It was a solid defensive performance from the home side, especially in the second period when they were battered by the Clarets but goalkeeper Darren Randolph proving the star man once again.

He made yet another handful of excellent saves, with the highlight been the save from Scott Arfield's free-kick and he insisted that he hopes that it can be a similar result against Hull on Saturday.

"I was not concerned what the scoreline was going to be," said Randolph. "We just wanted to get the three points on the board."

“They made it difficult for us and came to frustrate us," he stated. "We managed to get the goal and thankfully we were able to hold onto it."

“I hope it will not be the same on Saturday and it will be more comfortable for us," the Irishman admitted. “It is good that the other results have gone our way."

"It would be great if that happens again at the weekend," Randolph concluded. "We can get another victory to help us move towards the top half of the table.”

West Ham United will take on Hull City at the London Stadium on Saturday, December 17 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.