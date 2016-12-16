Slaven Bilic hints at Andy Carroll start ahead of crucial Hull clash

Above: Slaven Bilic in his pre-match press conference ahead of West Ham's clash with Hull | Photo: Getty Images/Arfa Griffiths

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic, has hinted that returning striker Andy Carroll could make his second consecutive start, ahead of Saturday's clash with Hull City.

Raring to go

Carroll only made his return from injury a few weeks ago, and had an instant impact with the consolation goal in the 5-1 defeat to Arsenal and had a brief appearance in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

However the 27-year-old started his first match since August midweek, with a single goal from Mark Noble giving the Hammers a crucial 1-0 win over Burnley. Saturday will see another crucial clash with fellow strugglers Hull City visiting the London Stadium, and Bilic hinted that Carroll could be thrown in from the off once again.

"To be fair I said after the [Burnley] game he was supposed to play 30 minutes," Bilic told whufc.com. "And not to start but to come from the bench."

"But I spoke to him and he had done enough training and came on a couple of times against Arsenal and Liverpool," he stated. “Then the plan was for him to play for 60 minutes on Wednesday."

Bilic added, "But then I asked him at half-time and he was really good and went on until 80 minutes. He is very positive and that makes mevery positive.”

Become one of the best

​West Ham' academy was given a big boost on Friday, when it was announced that highly-rated youngster Reece Oxford had signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with the Hammers.

The 18-year-old had attracted attention of the clubs such as Manchester United, but has committed his future until the summer of 2021 and Bilic shared his delight at the deal.

"I am delighted," he said. "It is major news for both the Club and the player that he has committed his long-term future to West Ham United."

"We wanted him to stay and the Board did everything to keep him," the manager stated. "The interest from the other big clubs was real and that shows what a big talent he is."

Bilic concluded, “It is the right decision for him because we are a great club. Where he can become a top player."

West Ham United will take on Hull City at the London Stadium on Saturday, December 17 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.