Slaven Bilic praises West Ham side after "massively important" victory over Hull City

Above: Slaven Bilic on the touchline during West Ham's 1-0 win over Hull | Photo: Gety Images/NurPhoto

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic, has praised his Hammers' side for a "massively important three points" in the 1-0 victory over Hull City.

Another crucial win

It has proven to be an excellent week for the East London side, with the Hammers heading into this clash full of confidence after Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Burnley.

They managed to build upon that on Saturday afternoon, with another single strike from Mark Noble defeating Mike Phelan's side and he praised his side's excellent victory.

"It's a great three points for us," he told whufc.com. "It was a very nervy game - we didn't do enough in the first half and we changed the system."

We had to put a couple of players on then because one wouldn't have been enough," the Croatian stated. "The first good thing is the result, the second is that [first half performance] can't be worse."

"We had a few chances in that time they also had chances," the coach admitted. "Mostly in the first half, and then scored in the right moment."

"After that we should have finished the game but we didn't," Bilic added. "It's a massively important three points for us."

Showing character

It seems to be a strong return to form for Bilic's side with seven points in their last three matches, that has given them a five-point cushion above the drop zone and the manager praised their character in the last few games.

"It is important that we've recorded back-to-back wins here at London Stadium," he said. "We showed the character and we showed a good last half-hour but the most important thing out of this game is to win it."

"It was hard to expect flashy football in this period because of the position we are in," the coach stated. "But we have climbed the table a bit now."

"We are still there," Bilic concluded. "But we should have much more confidence and be able to play much more freely now after these seven points from three games."

West Ham United will take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Monday, December 26 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.