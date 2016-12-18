Angelo Ogbonna shares happiness after Hull City victory

Above: Angelo Ogbonna shares his happiness after Hull City victory | Photo: Getty Images/Arfa Griffiths

West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna has shared his happiness after the side's recent performances after Saturday's 1-0 win over Hull City.

Staying positive

The Hammers seem to be on the up after a terrible start to the campaign, with the side picking up seven points in the last three matches.

It has proved to be a crucial week for Slaven Bilic's side, with wins over Burnley and Hull City giving them a five-point cushion and the Italian shared his happiness with the recent run of results.

“We are so happy to get seven points," Ogbonna told whufc.com. "We should not forget the point we got at Anfield last week which was really important."

“We have to keep going and stay concentrated," he stated. "We didn't play well against Hull but the most important thing is the three points and hopefully we will play better in the next game."

“I want to talk about our position in the table which was better than the performance," the Italian admitted. "We are staying positive because we got three points and it is so important for everyone."

“I don't know how much this will turn our season around," Ogbonna concluded. "I want to stay focused on the present because sometimes our mistake was sometimes setting our expectations too high."

Massive push forward

It proved to be skipper Mark Noble that was the star man once again, with goals on Wednesday and in Saturday's victory proving the difference and the skipper reiterated the importance of he recent points.

"Seven points in a week is massive for us," Noble said. "As are two clean sheets at home and two 1-0 wins."

They weren't the best performances but these are the games you have to win," the skipper stated. "Hull and Burnley are probably the most honest, hard-working teams in the league but we competed with them and kept two clean sheets."

“The result was 100 per cent more important than the performance," he admitted. "In the position we’re in, hopefully not any longer, so in the position we were in, winning is all that matters."

"This is a results business," Noble concluded. "Results breed confidence and hopefully that’s starting to build itself up.”

West Ham United will take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, December 26 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.