West Ham United's Havard Nordtveit looking to show his worth at Hammers

Above: Havard Nordtveit has said he wants to prove his worth at West Ham | Photo: Getty Images/Arfa Griffiths

West Ham United midfielder Havard Nordtveit, has stated that he is eager to show his worth in a Hammers shirt ahead of a busy festive period.

Working hard

Nordtveit has rarely been given a good run in the side since his summer move from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, making just nine appearances so far in Slaven Bilic's side.

When he has been used he has been used in a number of positions, with his best performance so far in Claret and Blue coming at right-back in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

It is expected to a crucial festive period for the Hammers, starting with the Boxing Day visit to Swansea City, and the 26-year-old stated that he is hoping for more first-team opportunities throughout the Christmas period.

“I’m always positive,” Nordtveit told whufc.com. “I was born positive, so I’m working hard every day."

The games I’ve played I know I can play much better," he stated. "So I’ll take it game-by-game and day-by-day and hopefully I can be a good player for this Club.”

“Hopefully with the Christmas time coming and so many games," the Norwegian admitted. "We can take as many points as possible and get out of the lower part of the table."

Nordtveit concluded: "Because the quality in this team is much better than that it says in the table.”

Taken the pressure off

​After a slight slump, the Hammers seem to be right on track with two consecutive 1-0 victories over Burnley and Hull respectively. That has left them five points above the relegation zone, and goalkeeper Darren Randolph believes that those wins has took some of the pressure off the side.

“I think quite a bit of pressure has been taken off us," he said. "We had a tough run of games in December but now we are looking at the games going forward."

“We will take even more confidence from the seven points we have picked up," the keeper stated. “We are very happy with how the week has gone."

“We have moved up the table quite a few place," Randolph concluded. "Everyone seems a lot happier than they were seven days ago."

West Ham United will take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Monday, December 26 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.