West Ham's Andy Carroll "over the moon" with return ahead of Swansea clash

Above: Andy Carroll in action during West Ham's 1-0 win over Hull | Photo: Getty Images/NurPhoto

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll, has stated that he is "over the moon" to have returned from injury, ahead of the Hammers' Boxing Day clash with Swansea City.

Good to be back

Carroll's West Ham career has been very stop-start since his permanent switch from Liverpool, and it looked to be heading the same way once again picking up an injury back in August.

The striker recently made his return with a goal in the 5-1 defeat to Arsenal, and has been part of the side since either in the starting XI or from the bench. Carroll is expected to be involved at the Liberty Stadium as the Hammers look to extend the gap between them and the bottom, and Carroll shared his delight at his return to fitness.

“I am over the moon to be back in action and it has been a long time,” Carroll told whufc.com. “Hopefully I can keep fit and get back among the goals.”

“It has been tough for us with the run of games we have faced,” he stated. “We had a hard run and then faced Burnley and Hull at home which were also tough games.”

“We knew we should be winning those kind of games,” the striker admitted. “And are delighted to have come away with six points and a draw at Liverpool.”

“The lads are delighted with the results we have picked up in the last few games,” Carroll concluded. “We will take that every week if we keep coming away with the three points.”

Keep performing

One player that stepped up in the goalscoring department since Carroll's departure has been Michail Antonio, who has been the standout player in a miserable start to the campaign.

Antonio is currently the club's top scorer with seven, and he stated that there is a feel-good factor around the club after the back-to-back victories over Burnley and Hull.

“There is definitely a feel-good factor around the place at the moment,” he said. “We’ve started to get results when we feel we should be getting them, and the performances are picking up.”

“We’ve got to keep it going now and build the confidence,” the top scorer stated. “Hopefully with another three points at Swansea.”

“It’s been a great year for me personally but I’ve got to keep performing,” Antonio concluded. “That’s one thing I’ve always told myself, that I’ve got to keep working hard.”

West Ham will visit Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Monday, December 26 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.