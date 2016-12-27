Andrew Ayew praises "important" first Hammers goal in crucial Swansea victory

Above: Andre Ayew celebrating his goal in West Ham's 4-1 win over Swansea | Photo: Getty Images/Michael Steele

West Ham United's record signing Andre Ayew hailed his first goal for the Hammers as "important" in the 4-1 Boxing Day win over former club Swansea City.

Getting back to my best

It has been far from a dream start for Ayew after his big-money move from the Liberty Stadium this summer, picking up a serious injury in the opening day defeat to league leaders Chelsea.

However the 27-year-old has started to regain his form over the last few weeks, and opened the scoring on Saturday away at his previous employers.

Afterwards, he stated the importance of opening his West Ham account in South Wales.

"I think it was important to get the goal for the squad and to get my first goal here,” Ayew told whufc.com. “I started the season in a very difficult way, but I’m trying to get back into my best shape."

“Things are getting better now and the boys are helping me," he stated. "Pushing me every day and I’m getting my confidence back."

"We had a great game today and hopefully we can continue like that," the Ghanaian admitted. “Today we played better football, but I think we can do even better with the ball."

"We’ve proved that we’ve got a good squad," Ayew concluded. "If we keep working hard then we can get more results.”

Getting maximum points

It has been an excellent few weeks for Slaven Bilic's side, with Saturday's three points their third win on the bounce, which saw them climb up to 11th in the table.

They could go one better on Saturday when they take on a struggling Leicester City side, and goalkeeper Darren Randolph stated that the three victories is where the Hammers were looking to pick up maximum points.

"We wanted to take more points off a team that was down the bottom," he said. "We managed to do that and we played very well today."

“It was especially good because we have got two wins on the bounce at home and that point at Anfield," the keeper stated. "So it has been a very good seven points."

“These were the games we were looking at where we felt we could definitely get maximum points from," Randolph concluded. "Again, we’d done that so far, and we managed to get three today with a great team performance."

West Ham United take on Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, December 31 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.