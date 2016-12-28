Swansea City 1-4 West Ham United: Player ratings as Hammers hit Swans for four

The away side celebrate as they ease to a 4-1 victory (Getty Images/Rob Newell

West Ham United hoped to make it three wins on the bounce against strugglers Swansea City on boxing day and that is exactly what they got. Many were expecting a close game but West Ham ran out comfortable winners, coming away with a 4-1 victory.

The Hammers delivered some very average performances to scrape past Burnley and Hull City at the London Stadium but this was from from average. It didn't take long for the away side to go in front, thirteen minutes in, Andre Ayew returned to haunt his former club when he pounced on to the loose ball which Fabianski parried away.

Winston Reid made it two five minutes after the break before Michail Antonio made sure of the win 12 minutes from time, capitalising on more poor defending from the home side.

Fernando Llorente's late strike proved to be a mere consolation, as Andy Carroll netted a fourth in stoppage time to a chorus of boos around the Liberty Stadium.

The win meant West Ham climbed to eleventh in the table, and Swansea remained in the bottom three, looking in some serious trouble.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Darren Randolph (7) - It was another good display from the Republic of Ireland number one. He wasn't called upon too many times but when he was tested, he was up to the challenge and made some important saves which didn't allow Swansea back into the game. It is going to take a lot for Adrian to get back into the team.

Havard Nordtveit (7) - The fans certainly haven't warmed to the Norweigan since his move to the club in the summer but he proved that he can be an asset to this side. He dealt with the pace of Montero very well and never really put the away side under any pressure. Slaven Bilic is certainly looking for a new right back but they may have just found their man.

Winston Reid (8) - Perhaps West Ham's most reliable player this season, he kept his impressive performances up with a solid defensive display and even got on the scoresheet in the second half. His celebrations showed how commited he is to getting his side further up the table.

Angelo Ogbonna (7) - It was a much better performance from the centre half after some disappointing displays against Arsenal and Hull. He looked a lot more composed and never looked under any real pressure from the opposition attack.

Aaron Cresswell (7) - It was another good performance from him. He went forward very well as always and done his defensive duties comfortably enough.

Midfield and Attack

Cheikhou Kouyate (7) - He was moved back into his more comfortable position in the holding midfield area and slotted into it seemlessly. It was a no-nonsense business like performance from the Senegalese.

Mark Noble (6) - It was a good performance from the skipper. He lost the ball needlessly in dangerous areas at times but contributed numerous times at both ends and put in a good shift.

Michail Antonio (7) - Another one of West Ham's most reliable performers this season and he lived up to that. He worked hard at both ends and notched his eighth goal of the campaign to become the joint top scoring Englishman in the division.

Andre Ayew (7) - The club record signing has struggled to adapt to life in East London but he showed glimpses of what he could do against his old club. He worked hard and scored his first goal for the club, which will give him the confidence to go and score more.

Dimitri Payet (7) - The playmaker has been accused of showing a lack of interest recently but he showed that his commitment to the club is still there. He notched up another assist and created a handful of chances to more than contribute to the victory.

Andy Carroll (8) - He won every aerial dual that he had. One of which contributed to the opening goal as his knock down was met by Kouyate and his shot was parried and Ayew was there to tap it in. He also got on the scoresheet with virtually the last kick of the game with a well timed volley. He is certainly an asset to the team.

Substitutes

Edimilson Fernandes (6) - He wasn't given too much time to make an impact but he produced an impressive bit of play when he beat his man and hit a shot on target which then lead to the fourth goal a few seconds later.

Sofiane Feghouli (N/A) - The winger was brought on with six minutes of normal time left to play so he had no time to make a real impact on the game. It was more of a sub to wind the clock down rather than a tactical change.

Ashley Fletcher (N/A) - Another one who was brought on late. With 91 minutes on the clock, Carroll made way for the youngster and he had a slight run out, but nothing of note.