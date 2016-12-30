West Ham's Sofiane Feghouli looking foreard to taking on "two brothers" ahead of Leicester clash

Above: Sofiane Feghouli in action during West Ham's 4-1 win over Swansea City | Photo: Gety Images/ Rob Newell/CameraSport

West Ham United winger, Sofiane Feghouli has stated that he is looking forward to facing "two brothers" in Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani ahead of the Hammers' clash with Leicester City.

Always a pleasure

The trio have been key to the Algerian national side over the last few years, helping them to the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup, with the trio amassing over 100 caps 40 goals and three of the last four Algerian footballer of the year awards.

Feghouli goes into this game at the King Power Stadium off a positive cameo appearance in the 4-1 win over Swansea City. He assisted the fourth for Andy Carroll and he stated that he is looking forward to take on his compatriots.

“It's a match against two teammates, two brothers," Feghouli told whufc.com. "So it's always a pleasure to play against them. I hope we will be able to win it to climb up the table again and to make our supporters happy.”

He added, “It was a very good result for the team. We scored four goals and won 4-1, it's never easy to score so many goals especially away from home."

Feghouli continued, “It was the third victory on the trot." He explained: "We need to keep it up and try to do better and to improve and work on our weaknesses and eliminate any errors."

Make a success of it

After Manchester United's visit on January 2, Feghouli will fly off with both Mahrez and Slimani to take part in the 2016 African Cup of Nations. Algeria are considered one of the favourites for the tournament, and Feghouli stated that they are going to host country Gabon to make a success of the tournament.

“First of all there’s a match," he said. "I’m concentrated and focused on the match with Leicester."

The 27-year-old admitted, “We're going to make it our job to prepare well, to get to know our upcoming opposition." Feghouli concluded: "Above all we're going to turn up determined to make a success of our tournament.”

West Ham United will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, December 31 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.