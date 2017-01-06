West Ham United vs Manchester City Live Score Stream Commentary of FA Cup third round 2017

Refresh content

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho saw Guardiola's side cruising at the Etihad Stadium, but a goal from Michail Antonio gave them a small glimmer of hope. However a second from Sterling secured a comfortable 3-1 win, and Bilic will be hoping that with his side's improved form that it wont be a similar result.

It has been nine years since the last time these two met in this historic competition, with City coming out on top on that occasion. They have been dominant since in the head-to-heads, despite some shaky performances last season City returned to winning ways at the beginning of the campaign.

Fernandinho will be missing having picked up another suspension, while captain Vincent Kompany has returned to training but the trip to the capital will come too early for the Belgian. It is also excepted that Willy Caballero coming in from Claudio Bravo.

Guardiola stated that is unlikely that he will rotate his side too much given the calibre of the opposition, but there is expected to be some changes in his side.

Diafra Sakho, James Collins, Arthur Masuaku, Alvaro Arbeloa and Gokhan Tore remain injured, but could be boosted by the return of Reece Oxford and Sam Byram from injury.

The big addition to Bilic's side will be the return of Feghouli, as his red card was rightfully rescinded and is expected to be placed straight into the squad. However a big blow will be the absence of Cheikhou Kouyate and Andre Ayew, who have went off on African Cup of Nations duty.

City's FA Cup journey last season was ended in embarrassment in the fifth round, with the 5-1 thrashing to Chelsea, albeit with a heavily under-strength side, and Guardiola will be hoping to avoid such a defeat this time around.

It has generally been a good start to the Catalan's tenure at the Etihad Stadium, with the side been consistent but big defeats to Chelsea and Liverpool in December sees them fourth in the title race. They got back on track with the 2-1 win over Burnley with goals from Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero, and will want to carry on their winning streak in the capital.

There is no doubt that Manchester City's main focus will be on their hunt for the Premier League title, but there is no doubt that Pep Guardiola will be looking to gain as much silverware as possible.

The Hammers' FA Cup run was one of the many highlights of their excellent final season at the Boleyn Ground, which was ended at the quarter-final stage by United and fans will be hoping that they can go one further this year.

The dismissal of Sofiane Feghouli seemed to have a profound effect against the Red Devils, as second-half goals from Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave Jose Mourinho's side a routine 2-0 victory.

Patches of form for Slaven Bilic's sides have come as a rarity, but three consecutive victories through the festive period saw them climb up the table. However they have since slumped again with defeats to Leicester City and Manchester United.

It has been a roller-coaster of a season so far for the Hammers, and will be hoping for a victory to reignite their winning ambition.

Hello everyone I am Sam Smith and welcome to the first clash of the FA Cup third round between West Ham United and Manchester City. Kick-off is set for 7:55pm at the London Stadium so stay tuned with VAVEL with build-up and team news.