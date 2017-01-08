West Ham "should be able to do better" after Manchester City defeat, states Winston Reid

Above: Winston Reid in action during West Ham's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City | Photo: Getty Images/Dan Mullan

West Ham United defender Winston Reid stated that "should be able to do better" after their 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Not enough there

The 28-year-old defender was the star performer in what was an abject performance from the Hammers, as they failed to replicate their FA Cup journey of the previous season.

Goals from Yaya Toure, Havard Nordtveit (own goal), David Silva, Sergio Aguero and John Stones ensured a heavy defeat, and Reid admitted that the side should be able to do better.

"To be fair we started OK and had some chances," Reid told whufc.com. "But we’ve just been made silly errors again and if you do that against a team like Manchester City, you get punished.”

“There was just not enough there at the end of the day which is really disappointing," he stated. “As a group of players, we should be able to do better."

"At least we can demand that," the defender admitted. "It was eleven against eleven and we were at home."

"You can get beaten on the day," Reid added. "Especially against a good team like them but it was not our night.”

Need to bounce back

After their heavy 5-1 defeat to Arsenal, the Hammers managed to collect ten points to help them climb up the table. The Hammers have a good opportunity to collect some more points with clashes against Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough, and Reid stated that they need to bounce back.

“When you’ve momentum," he said. "You’ve got to keep it going."

"We had a full house and were playing against a big team," the New Zealander stated. "But when you make mistakes, at the end of the day you get punished."

"One-hundred per cent we need to bounce back like we did after the Arsenal game," he stressed. "We can be honest and say the season hasn’t panned out like we wanted it to so far."

"But we still have half-a-season to go," Reid concluded. "Our focus is on getting up the league – we need to do that.”

West Ham United will take on Crystal Palace at the London Stadium on Saturday, January 14 with kick-off a 3pm GMT.