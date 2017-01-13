West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

Refresh content

The latest result belongs to Hammers, as despite the dismissal of Aaron Cresswell a single goal from Manuel Lanzini saw them gain their first league victory since the first home game of the season against Bournemouth.

It has been even match-up between these two sides since they both returned to the Premier League, with three wins, three defeats and a draw in the last seven meetings.

However, Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako are away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, while Connor Wickham, Steve Mandanda, Christian Benteke and Pape Souare all remain on the sidelines.

Allardyce will be boosted by a new face for the return to his former club, with new signing Jeffrey Schlupp available for selection following his £12.5m move from Leicester City. Christian Benteke and Wayne Hennessey are also expected to return after sitting out the goalless draw at the Macron Stadium.

Top scorer Michail Antonio could be a possible with flu, however James Collins and Sam Byram are back in contention after returning from injury. Diafra Sakho, Alvaro Arbeloa, Arthur Masuaku and Gokhan Tore are all out injured, while Andre Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate are on African Cup of Nations duty.

The big absentee for the home side will be star man Dimitri Payet, as it was revealed by Bilic that the Frenchman wants to leave the Hammers. The 29-year-old reportedly refuses to play and train with the side, and will be missing from all clashes for the foreseeable future.

That run was continued on Saturday when Allardyce visited yet another one of his former clubs Bolton Wanderers, but that ended in a lackluster goalless draw. Like the Hammers they have some crucial fixtures coming up, with Bournemouth, Sunderland, Stoke and Middlesbrough all coming up and Allardyce will be eyeing up some points from those games.

2016 was a year to forget for Palace despite the cup final appearance, with Alan Pardew finally be given the boot after the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea. Allardyce is infamous for keeping sides away from relegation, but has failed to get going so far without a win in his first four matches.

Saturday’s clash will prove a sentimental one for new Palace manager Sam Allardyce, as he returns to his old club but Big Sam has bigger concerns with his new side continuing to be in free fall.

The visit of the Eagles will star a crucial two weeks for the Hammers, with Middlesbrough coming up the next Saturday and Bilic will be wanting to head to Teesside with three point under his belt.

However, 2017 has got off to a lackluster start with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, before their rivals Manchester City visited in the FA Cup. It was a dreadful performance from the Hammers with goals from Yaya Toure, Havard Nordtveit, David Silva, Sergio Aguero and John Stones giving them a resounding 5-0 victory.

It has been a roller coaster of a season for the Hammers, as they look for another positive run of results after yet another heavy defeat. Form through the festive going into the New Year was excellent for Slaven Bilic’s side, with three consecutive taking them up the table.

Hello everyone I am Danial Kennedy and welcome to the crucial lower-table clash between West Ham United and Crystal Palace. Kick-off at is set for 3pm at the London Stadium, so keep up to date with the latest team news and coverage on VAVEL.