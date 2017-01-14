West Ham 3-0 Crystal Palace: Hammers second half show seals points

West Ham sealed the three points in a second half show reel against Crystal Palace, that sees the Hammers climb to 12th in the league table.

A poor first half was forgotten about quickly when Sofiane Feghouli opened the scoring for the hosts after a great assist from Michail Antonio saw Feghouli with an easy tap in.

Andy Carroll made it 2-0 twelve minutes later with a breath-taking bicycle kick that took Wayne Hennessey, and the crowd, by surprise. Manuel Lanzini sealed the three points for the hosts with a delightful chip from close range in the 86th minute.

A poor first half

The first-half could be summed up in one word, disappointing. The London derby started with both sides going on all-attack, with both teams going for a similar tactic. Carroll and Feghouli linked up well early on to squeeze through the Palace defence, however Feghouli’s strike was well blocked by Scott Dann.

Palace then used their target man to get through the Hammers defence, as Christian Benteke diverted the West Ham defence to allow Jason Puncheon to run through on goal, however he too was denied by a well timed block.

The defences from both sides may had been exposed early on, however that didn’t mean the chances were flowing. The two team frustrated each other by limiting the space available space, and man marking whoever had possession of the ball and those around him.

Mark Noble almost created the opening goal of the game, when in the 27th minute the West Ham skipper burst down the right wing with no Palace players tracking him, the midfielder played in a fantastic cross to Carroll, however the target man’s header flew high over the bar.

Sparks begin to show

Yohan Cabaye was next to attempt and break the deadlock in the first half, when a falling ball fell perfectly to the French international, however his perfectly timed volley flew straight into the arms of Darren Randolph.

Palace should had taken the lead though James Tomkins 35 minutes in, when a corner from the edge of the penalty area fell into the path of the former West Ham defender, however despite the goal gapping, Tomkins’ reaction shot trickled wide of the far post.

The second half started like the first one had ended, dull and uninspiring. Palace were the more comfortable on the ball, playing long balls with ease, and sending West Ham players the wrong ay and creating space, exploiting the now back-four Slavan Bilic had laid out for the second half.

That wasn’t to say the Hammers were poor, Carroll again should had headed West Ham in front seven minutes after the restart, but like his previous effort, it was another chance gone flying over the bar.

Carroll once again was close to breaking the deadlock moments after his headed miss. This time from a set-piece, the ball fell to the former Liverpool striker at the far post, but his strike smacked off the frame of the post, and out for another goal-kick.

West Ham begin to shine

The tide of the game had shifted to the hosts, with the Hammers dominating the possession in Palace’s half, all that was lacking from the East London side was the finish. And the Hammers got that finish from Feghouli.

Antonio beat the offside trap after being sent through on goal by Aaron Cresswell, the former Nottingham Forrest than rounded Hennessey, and spotted an on running Feghouli, unselfishly, the winger laid the ball into the path of the Algerian, and the former Valencia attack poked in from close range to bag his first Premier League goal for the club.

Sam Allardyce brought on attacking reinforcements in a desperate plea to get Palace back in the game, but despite the introduction of Loic Remy and Lee Chung-Yong, West Ham remained well on top.

Magic from Carroll

Carroll had been at the heart of the action all, so it came to no shock when the target man added his name to the score sheet in the 79th minute, but the way in which the Englishman did it will linger in the minds of West Ham fans for many years to come.

Lanzini danced down the left wing, gliding his way though the defence, the Argentine then played a deep cross to Carroll, and with a perfectly timed leap, the West Ham number nine bicycle kicked the ball with perfect connection past a helpless Palace goalkeeper, to make it 2-0 to the hosts.

Lanzini adds a third

Another goal was destined to happen, and once again it came to the hosts, as Lanzini put the game to bed with four minutes of normal time to go.

Antonio was again the creator, after a Palace attack fizzled out, Antonio played a long ball up to Lanzini, who had acres of space around him, and from there it was plain sailing. The number ten burst through the Palace half with no threats around him, and when Lanzini reached the keeper in his path, it only took a simple chip to seal the game for the Hammers.