Slaven Bilic praises West Ham players' attitude after Crystal Palace win

It was an unexpected homecoming for former Hammers boss Sam Allardyce (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Slavan Bilic has praised his West Ham team after a 3-0 win at home to London rivals Crystal Palace, a day after if it was revealed that star player Dimitri Payet wanted to leave the club.

Bilic said in a post-game press conference: “It was a great day for us, I would like to praise the players, and they showed everything I asked them for after the first half.

“Although I made one tactical change, it was down the players that really mattered. The crowd helped a lot, I told the players we should expect more (from the crowd) and that we had to show them our respect with a win.”

“As a team, they came together for the second half and got the most important thing, which was the win. Having your attacking midfielder or fullback come up to score and assist and get a clean sheet is a perfect game for us.”

Embed from Getty Images Andy Carroll scored a stunning bicycle kick in the 3-0 win

Reasons to sing

Despite an uneventful first half that only saw a handful of half-chances, Bilic’s side came to life in the second half, and were the dominant side for a large majority of the second half.

Michail Antonio assisted all three of the Hammers goals in the second half, the first coming from an expert piece of skill from the winger, after Antonio rounded the Palace goalkeeper, and squared the ball to Sofiane Feghouli, who tapped in his first Premier League goal of the season.

The second goal, and West Ham’s goal of the season, came through Andy Carroll, after Antonio played in a great floating cross to the former Liverpool striker, the once £35 million man incredibly bicycle kicked the ball into the top corner, to double West Ham’s lead.

The final goal was scored by Manuel Lanzini, who sealed the points for the hosts with a well timed chip over the head of Wayne Hennessey, to round off a 3-0 win to West Ham.