Andy Carroll states nobody is "bigger than the club" after crucial Crystal Palace victory

Above: Andy Carroll having a shot on goal during West Ham's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace | Photo: Gey Images/Shaun Botterill

West Ham United forward Andy Carroll has stated that no player is “bigger than the club” after their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace without star man Dimitri Payet.

Answered the critics

All the build-up to this crucial clash at the London Stadium was about Payet, with Slaven Bilic revealing on Thursday that the Frenchman wanted to leave and was refusing to play or train with the club.

The Hammers looked to be struggling for some time without their playmaker, but goals from Sofiane Feghouli, Carroll and Manuel Lanzini gave them a comfortable win over former manager Sam Allardyce.

The media circus around Payet’s situation will continue for many more weeks, but after the game Carroll gave his opinion on the situation saying that nobody is bigger than the club.

“'I don't think any player is bigger than the club,” Carroll told Sky Sports. “That's what the lads believe, the manager, all the staff and the fans.”

He stated: “We showed we're a tight group, and got three points for it.”

“We have answered a few of the critics,” the striker stressed. “With everything that has been going in during the week and everyone talking.”

“To put all that behind us and work as a team has been fantastic,” he admitted. “All the lads in the dressing room were fantastic and professional.”

“They know what it means to the fans and the club,” Carroll added. “We stuck together and everyone is hungry and dedicated.”

One of the best

Carroll added the second, and it is hard to argue it been the best goal scored at the London Stadium thus far.

The former Liverpool man rose high to Michail Antonio’s cross, but hitting the bicycle kick into the top corner and the striker claimed that the effort was one of his best.

“I had done one of those in training last week,” Carroll admitted to whufc.com. “It hit the post so I have been practising.”

“The cross came in and I wanted to try it again,” he said. “Thankfully it has gone into the back of the net.”

“So I am over the moon,” the 28-year-old stated. “I think it has to be one of the best of my career.”

“Michail has had three assists which is fantastic and put in the perfect ball for me,” the forward stressed. “I just went for it and it went in.”

“I have been practising for a while – actually for a few years,” Carroll concluded. “So thankfully it has come off!”

West Ham United will take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, January 21 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.