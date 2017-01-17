Sam Byram "delighted" with return in Crystal Palace victory

Above: Sam Byram in action during West Ham's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace | Photo: Getty Images/Rob Newell/CameraSport

West Ham United full-back Sam Byram stated that he was "delighted" with his return to the first-team in Saturday's crucial 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Great game to make a return

Byram has proven a popular member of the side since his arrival from Leeds United back in January last year, but has been absent from Slaven Bilic's side for three months with a hamstring injury picked up in the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

However he made his return in the under-23's 2-1 win over Norwich City, and came on at half-time in Saturday's clash with former manager Sam Allardyce.

Goals from Sofiane Feghouli, Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini gave the Hammers a resounding victory and Byram stated that he couldn't have wished for a better return to the first-team.

"It was a great game to make my return in,” Byram told whufc.com. “Being on the bench you’ve always got a chance [of coming on]."

"So I made sure I was ready," he stated. "I had a good warm-up and was happy to make my return."

“I’m still feeling a little rusty to be honest," the full-back admitted. "It’s early for me to come back but I’m absolutely delighted that it’s come."

“I’ve got another week now until the next game to get some fitness in," Byram added. "And keep showing the manager what I can do in training.”

Team that sticks together

It has been a tough week off the the pitch for the Hammers, with the Dimitri Payet situation dominating the talk in East London.

However the Hammers showed that they can perform without their exiled talisman, and Byram believes that the side showed unison in Saturday's victory.

“We’ve needed this," he said. "It does feel like a real lift."

"The team were together afterwards," Byram stated. "It was a great atmosphere around the place so hopefully it’s upwards from here."

“There’s been a lot in the news over the last week," the 23-year-old stressed. "But we’re a team and we stick together."

"We showed on Saturday particularly in the second half," Byram concluded. "That we can pull together and that we’ve got a great squad.”

West Ham will take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, January 21 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.