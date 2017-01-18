Michail Antonio to be offered new bumper contract by West Ham United

Above: Michail Antonio in actiuon during West Ham's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace | Photo: Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

West Ham United are reportedly prepared to offer a new bumper contract to top scorer Michail Antonio in the wake of the Dimitri Payet saga surrounding the club.

Tie him down

Antonio has been excellent in stepping up with Payet's poor form, currently having eight league goals with that form earning him his first call-up for the England squad.

The 26-year-old earned a new deal last summer after his excellent performances, and he has gone on to match that been the star man with three assists in Saturday's crucial 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

His from has not gone unnoticed with reported interest from league leaders Chelsea, with Payet's desire to leave the London Stadium it seems that the Hammers fear a mass exodus.

The Guardian reported that West Ham are willing to offer Antonio a new five-and-a-half year contract, which will reportedly be worth around £70,000-a-week.

Got behind us

It has certainly been a tough week for the Hammers with the Payet situation dominating talk in Stratford, but they eased the pressure on themselves with Saturday's win over former manager Sam Allardyce.

Goals from Sofiane Feghouli, Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini gave them the win in front of a terrific audience inside the London Stadium. The atmosphere inside the converted athletics stadium has been heavily criticised, but goalkeeper Darren Randolph praised the crowds efforts to help the side over the finishing line.

“It was the loudest it has been inside London Stadium for a few games," Randolph told whufc.com. "You could feel the backing that not only the team but the manager had."

"The whole stadium got behind us and got behind the manager," he concluded. "The fans showed their faith and belief they have in him.”

West Ham United will take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, January 21 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.