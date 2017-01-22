Slaven Bilic praises "good week" after Middlesbrough victory

Above: Slaven Bilic on the touchline during West Ham's 3-1 win over Middlesbrough | Photo: Getty Images/Rob Newell/CameraSport

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic, stated that it has been a “good week” for the Hammers after their second consecutive league victory with a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Used the momentum

After a poor start to 2017, the Hammers have been on the rise since last week’s 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

They certainly carried that momentum into their clash on Teeside, with goals from Andy Carroll and Jonathan Calleri giving them the win and Bilic praised the side’s performance.

“It has been a good week for us," Bilic told whufc.com. “After the game against Palace, we played well against them.”

“We have used the momentum we got in that win,” he stated. “To come here and put out a strong performance and get three massive points.”

“We’re especially pleased because we played good and it’s great,” the coach stressed. “We had a lot of players who were on top of their game today.”

“We did great things with the ball,” Bilic added. “We hurt them when we attacked and it was brilliant.”

Out for the season

The big negative to come from the win at the Riverside Stadium, was that Bilic revealed that defender Angelo Ogbonna has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Italian has been crucial this season with 25 appearances and was involved, but it has been revealed that he will undergo an operation on an injury he has had all season and Bilic wished him the best in his recovery.

“I have to praise Angelo Ogbonna,” he said. “Because he has played the whole season with an injury.”

“He needs an operation on his knee to be fit long-term,” the coach confirmed. “It was supposed to be a couple of weeks but we asked him to play a couple more games.”

“He will now have it after today’s game which will rule him out until the end of the season,” the Croatian admitted. “But we have Fonte now.”

“He wasn’t even our target,” he stressed. “Because we didn’t think he was going to be available.”

“But when we found out he was,” the 48-year-old affirmed. “We jumped on it straight away because he’s a great player.”

“He has played here for eight, nine or ten years,” Bilic confirmed. “He has won the Euros and he’s a great addition to our team.”

West Ham will take on Manchester City at the London Stadium on Wednesday, February 1 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.