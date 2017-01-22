West Ham "fully deserved" points in Middlesbrough victory, states Andy Carroll

Above: Andy Carroll celebrating one of his two goals in the 3-1 win over Middlesbrough | Photo: Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll believes that the three points were “fully deserved” after their 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough.

Everyone delighted

Carroll has been crucial in the Hammers' recent revival, with Carroll scoring an excellent effort last Saturday in their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, producing a spectacular bicycle kick.

The 28-year-old was crucial once again as the Hammers travelled to Teeside, as a brace from the Englishman and another from Jonathan Calleri gave them the routine win over Aitor Karanka’s side.

Carroll praised the performance of the side, and shared his and the side’s happiness at Calleri getting his first goal in claret and blue.

“I’m happy with the goals and the three points and the lads were great again today,” Carroll told whufc.com. “The points are fully deserved.”

“They left it open a bit for us to attack in the second half,” he stated. “We could have had a couple more.”

“We’re not being greedy,” the striker admitted. “We’re happy with the three points and three goals!”

“It’s very good to see Calleri score his first,” the 28-year-old stressed. “It was good for all the lads to see him score.”

“At the end of the day,” Carroll added. “We’ve got the three points we came here for and everyone is delighted.”

Coming together

It has been difficult few weeks at the London Stadium, with the Dimitri Payet fiasco dominating the talk in East London.

The Hammers have showed that there can be life after the Frenchman, and Carroll praised the side uniting despite everything going on.

“I think the lads have come together even stronger recently,” he said. “With everything that’s going on and you can see on the pitch everyone is working together.”

“The morale in the dressing room is fantastic,” the forward stressed. “All the lads are having a laugh before and it’s great to be around.”

“Everyone wants to work for the manager and it’s brilliant,” the Englishman stated. “It was tough at the beginning of the season.”

“But we came out of that,” Bilic concluded. “We’re just thinking about each game as it comes.”

West Ham will take on Manchester City at the London Stadium on Wednesday, February 1 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT