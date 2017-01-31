Slaven Bilic "very happy" with squad ahead of Manchester City clash

Above: Slaven Bilic speaking to the press ahead of their clash with Manchester City | Photo: Getty Images/Arfa Griffiths

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has stated the Hammers' activity in the transfer window is over, and that he is "very happy" with his squad ahead of Wednesday's clash with Manchester City.

All done and dusted

It was a disastrous start to the window for the club, with a number of bids not only been rejected but been made public which led to backlash from fans. They finished off strong however, with the signings of Jose Fonte and Robert Snodgrass for £8million and £10.2m respectively along with youngster Nathan Holland.

Many will have thought that they would delve into their wallets one last time with the big money exit of Dimitri Payet, but Bilic confirmed that there will be no more business at the London Stadium before the window slams shut.

"That’s it," Bilic told whufc.com. "We’re done [in the window]."

"We are quite happy with what we’ve done," he stated. "So I’d like to thank the Board for the players we’ve got."

"We’re not looking for [any late deals]," the coach stressed. "We got Fonte who we really wanted, we got Snodgrass who we really wanted from day one."

"We were maybe looking for a right-back," the Croatian confirmed. "We couldn’t find someone who would improve our squad or first eleven."

"That’s why we didn’t get one," Bilic added. "I’m very happy with the squad now."

Great loan move

Apart from Payet's return to Marseille the exit door has been pretty quiet on Stratford, but like every club around this time the Hammers have let some of their talented youngsters go to gain some first-team experience.

The likes of Martin Samuelsen,Toni Martinez and Marcus Browne all leaving in the window, and it seems that the latest loanee with Reece Oxford.

Bilic confirmed that Oxford was having a medical high-flying Championship club Reading, and stated that it will be a great experience for the young defender.

“Going out," he said. "Reece Oxford is doing a medical with Reading and will hopefully go."

"That’s a great loan move for him," the coach stated. “He’s going to a club who are trying to get promotion."

"What’s really important for me," the 48-year-old stressed. "Is that the manager [Jaap Stam] is one of the best centre-backs to have played in the last 20 years in the world."

“It’s a move that we should all benefit from; Reece, Reading and West Ham," Bilic concluded. "I’m expecting him to come back here and play for us.”

West Ham United will take on Manchester City at the London Stadium on Wednesday, Febraury 1 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.