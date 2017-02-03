West Ham "prepared to work" ahead of crucial Southampton clash, states Jose Fonte

Above: Jose Fonte in action during West Ham's 4-0 defeat to Manchester City | Photo: Getty Images/ Catherine Ivill/AMA

West Ham United defender, Jose Fonte has stated that the Hammers are "prepared to work" ahead of Saturday's crucial clash with Southampton.

Prepared to get it right

Fonte was one three singings in what proved to be a busy January transfer window for manager Slaven Bilic, and made his debut on Wednesday night after his £8million move from Southampton against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Unfortunately the 33-year-old or the rest of the side didn't cover themselves in glory as they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat, Fonte will return to the South Coast on Saturday for a crucial clash and Fonte stated that the side are prepared to work to get a result.

“We are prepared to work and get it right," Fonte told whufc.com. "It was not a good day against Manchester City and we started the game badly."

“When you give a team like City a head start normally there is no way back," the defender stated. "It is not what I want but I am prepared to put the work in and and improve."

"I am experienced enough," the Portuguese defender stressed. "That when the team has a bad day it is difficult for everyone not only me."

"But it is not a problem for me as I am still breathing and I am prepared to put the work in," Fonte concluded. "I am looking forward to the next one as I want to win.”

In a similar situation

Bilic will be calling upon the likes of new signing Robert Snodgrass and Jonathan Calleri for the goals, as the expected departure of Dimitri Payet to Marseille was confirmed.

Calleri has struggled since his summer move, but managed to get his first goal during the 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough. The striker will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Carlos Tevez who became a cult hero during his short stint with the club, and Calleri confirmed that he has talked to the veteran striker about his situation.

“Yes I spoke to Carlos Tevez," Calleri confirmed. "When he first arrived here at West Ham he was in a similar situation to what I’m in."

“He said it was hard for him at first, the coach changed," he stressed. "There was a time when he wanted to leave but he stayed and turned the situation around."

“Obviously we’re not the same player," the Argentine stated. "I believe Carlos Tevez is an absolutely fantastic player so I want to take his advice and follow in his footsteps.”

“I knew when I arrived it was going to take some time to settle in," he admitted. "When I signed I was expecting a tough six months."

"But I’ve learnt a lot and it has been a great experience," Calleri concluded. "I am working hard and trying to take the opportunities when they come.”

West Ham United will take on Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, February 4 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.