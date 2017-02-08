Ray Stewart backs Robert Snodgrass to be a success at West Ham United

Above: Robert Snodgrass in action during the 4-0 defeat to Manchester City | Photo: Getty Images/Catherine Ivill/AMA

Former West Ham United full-back Ray Stewart has backed fellow Scotsman Robert Snodgrass to succeed with the Hammers after his £10.2 million move from Hull City.

Can be a great success

After a long transfer saga Snodgrass finally made his move to the London Stadium, making his full debut on Saturday with the 3-1 victory over Southampton.

The 29-year-old joins a distinct list of Scottish internationals who have played for the Hammers, and it is safe to say that Stewart is one of them.

Stewart joined the Hammers from Dundee United in 1979, he went onto make 432 appearances as well as been part of 1980 FA Cup-winning side and has backed Snodgrass to have similar success.

"I’m sure he will be a great success,” Stewart told whufc.com. “He is a playmaker and a goalscorer."

"He works hard for the good of the team," he stressed. "That is a winning combination for West Ham fans."

“I’m so pleased he has ended up at West Ham," the Scotsman admitted. "He is signing for a wonderful club, with wonderful supporters, and he will hopefully enjoy the prime years of his career with us."

“Robert will want to do that," he stressed. "I’d really love him to become a favourite among the fans."

"I know how special that feeling is," Stewart added. "I still have that bond now."

Can cause all problems

The Hammers bounced back in style at the weekend, with goals from Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble secured a great comeback and Darren Randolph stated that they can cause any side problems

"It was the perfect way to bounce back," Randolph said. "We have done that every time we have had a bad result and we managed to do it again on Saturday."

"We knew it would be a tough game," he stated. "But that we could do it a lot better than on Wednesday night."

“We weren’t worried going behind because we had been playing pretty well," the goalkeeper stressed. “Against the top six, you need to try and stop them playing, which takes away from the way you play."

“Against the other teams," Randolph concluded. "We know we can cause them all sorts of problems and that was proved once again today."

West Ham United will take on West Bromwich Albion at the London Stadium on Saturday, February 11 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.