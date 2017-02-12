Slaven Bilic slams officials following West Ham's draw with West Brom

Above: Slaven Bilic speaking with referee Michael Oliver during the 2-2 draw with West Brom | Photo: Getty Images/Rob Newell/CameraSport

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic, has claimed that the Hammers were on the "wrong end of all the major decisions" during their frustrating 2-2 draw with West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

Can't get over it

The Hammers headed into this clash looking to carry on their form from the previous weekend, with their impressive 3-1 victory away to Southampton an impressive feat.

They couldn't have got off to a worse with Nacer Chadli giving the Baggies the lead five minutes in , but second-half goals from Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini looked to have sealed the points for the home side late on.

However Gareth McAuley managed to score right at the death from a corner, much to Bilic's dismay. A foul on Mark Noble for the first goal, Feghouli's disallowed strike and then a throw in error leading to their equaliser sent Bilic over the edge, the Croatian was dismissed at the death and afterwards he slammed referee Michael Oliver's performance.

“I am the first to say it is very hard for the referees with the pace of the game," Bilic told the London Evening Standard. "But this, you are on the wrong end of all the major decisions and there were more than a few."

“You can live with one," he stated. "You can live with two but not all of them."

"I rate Michael Oliver he knows that," the coach stated, going on to refer to his past issues with officials by saying "I calmed myself down these last few years but now I can't get over this."

“This feeling is awful," the 48-year-old admitted. "The refereeing, nothing personal, was awful."

"I won't speak to him, what's the point?" Bilic added. "He knows I rate him which is why I even more don't understand today.”

Played fantastic

After falling behind to Chadli's excellent effort, the Hammers dominated for the majority of the contest with some excellent opportunities and Bilic stated that his side played fantastic against a solid side.

"To be fair we played fantastic,” he told whufc.com. “Even including last season, that was one of our best games."

"It’s not easy to turn the game around," the Croatian stressed. "Especially against a team as solid as West Brom."

“We did it and should have scored more," Bilic concluded. "So to concede the equaliser in this way is very frustrating.”

West Ham United will take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, February 25 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.