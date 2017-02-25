Mark Noble says he is "refreshed and raring to go"

Mark Noble in Dubai training (Getty Images / West Ham United FC)

West Ham captain Mark Noble feels the side's trip to Dubai will help as the Hammers look to continue their impressive form as they face Watford at Vicarage Road.

Training camp abroad

West Ham visited Dubai last week where they spent five days undergoing their training camp. The squad return for match-week 26 of the Premier League as they travel away to Vicarage Road, home of Watford FC.

Noble was pleased with the reception the team received in the Arabian Gulf. "I couldn't believe how many fans there were!" he said. "About 300 people came and to be fair that was during the best couple of hours sun we had!

Ahead of Saturday's tie, Noble made clear how the squad need to make up for their embarrassing errors during their first meeting earlier in September where West Ham lost a 2-0 lead within the first 45 minutes, going on to lose the game 4-2.

"Like we have done a lot of times this season, we were punished for our mistakes against Watford," said Noble.

"I've watched Watford a lot and they're a good at home so we have to be really on it to get a result there," continued the club captain.

Return of former players

West Ham will have to be wary of two former hammers who could feature in the Watford squad. "He's [Mauro Zarate] got a lot of talent and we're going to have to be aware of him".

"I've known him [Valon Behrami] for years now and I've played against him many times" He went on to say, "He's a top geezer. I enjoyed his company at the club."

Noble also brought up the situation that occurred in January [Dimitri Payet refusing to play]. "After what happened over Christmas, the past six weeks have been great".

As well as the training camp, the team spent some quality time together where they got to relax.

“We had a couple of meals together, the whole squad, and it’s great to get everyone together in one room and enjoy everyone’s company.”

He summed up the interview by reflecting on the turn around the club has made in 2017.

“We were struggling early on but we managed to put in a few results together and get back mid-table and now we’re looking upwards. He ended. “This year’s back to what it should be,” concluded Noble.

Live coverage of Watford vs West Ham will be available from 17:30 GMT on BT Sport.