Andy Carroll deserves an England recall, states James Collins

Above: James Collins with Andy Carroll during training | Photo: Getty Images/Avril Husband

West Ham United defender James Collins believes striker Andy Carroll deserves a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the upcoming international break.

Handful for any defender

The 28-year-old striker has been in fine from this season, in what has been a period which has also been ravaged by injuries, with Carroll managing six goals in 16 appearances.

His time with the Hammers has been hampered by knocks, but it seems that the striker is back on track with Carroll expected to be fit for Monday's clash with Chelsea.

The striker hasn't appeared for the Three Lions since 2012, but, ahead of the clashes against Lithuania and Germany, Collins stated that the striker deserves a recall.

“I think [Andy Carroll] should be [in the England squad]," Collins stated to whufc.com. "A fit Andy Carroll is a handful for any defender."

“I know if I was playing against him and he was in the opposite team," the defender told the club's website. "I’d be in for a tough afternoon."

"It gives [England] something different," the 33-year-old admitted. “What Andy can do; I’ve never trained against a lad or played against a lad who is as physical and as good in the air as Andy."

"So I think it’s a no brainer for him to be in the squad," Collins added. "As something different to what they’re used to.”

Enjoying it more than ever

The Welshman has been a loyal servant to the club since re-joining back in 2012, but he has begun to be less of a regular in Slaven Bilic's first-team.

He hasn't started the last five matches for the Hammers, but he stated that he is enjoying his time more than ever at the club.

“I’m enjoying things more than ever [here],” he said. “I’m not getting any younger."

"But I’ve got next year at West Ham," the Welshman stressed. "It’s such a great group of lads we have here and the manager is top class."

“He’s amazing with me personally and with all the lads," Collins admitted. "It’s easy to go and train every day here and obviously I’d love to be playing."

"But I’ve got to work hard and train," he concluded. "And try and get my chance again soon.”