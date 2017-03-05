Mark Noble says a fit Andy Carroll is "massive" for West Ham ahead of striker's return for Chelsea clash

Andy Carroll back in training. Source: Getty Images | Arfa Griffiths

West Ham United skipper Mark Noble is relishing the return of striker Andy Carroll, hailing the "massive boost" that it will provide the rest of the squad.

Carroll has missed the last two fixtures due to a groin injury but will return to face Chelsea at the London Stadium on Monday, the Hammers' captain suggesting they will be more confident with the towering frontman starting.

Carroll was a key figure during the Christmas and New Year period; scoring six goals in eleven appearances, but has been sorely missed whenever he has been out injured..

"Andy is massive for us whenever he is fit and everyone knows it," Noble stated. "He was fit for eleven matches over Christmas and New Year and scored six goals, so we need to keep him available."

The midfielder added: "He [Carroll] knows how important he is to our team and he hates not being involved with the lads on the training pitch. Having a fit Andy Carroll is a massive plus for us."

Although West Ham have the addition of a returning Andy Carroll, Noble still believes that the team must be in top form to overcome league leaders Chelsea.

They previously did so in the EFL Cup fourth round where they won 2-1 at the London Stadium - Chelsea having lost only three other games in all competitions besides that.

Hammers looking to down high-flying Blues for the second time this season

“We face a top, top Chelsea team,” Noble admitted, insisting that "anyone who can go ten points clear at the top of the Premier League at this stage is having an incredible season."

He warned that Slaven Bilić's side are "going to need to be at 100 per cent to beat them on Monday night."

The No.16 then gave continued praise on Chelsea's dominance this season, as he explained that they are "a great team" who have "taken the league by storm."

Noble added: "They are great at scoring goals, are great at defending and are strong in midfield, so we have to be at our best and, if they’re not quite on it, we can get a result."

Noble also admired the leaders' ability to “win in different ways” but also, showed recognition of West Ham’s current form, declaring that they are "playing well at the moment" and "can prove something."

West Ham United face Chelsea at the London Stadium on Monday night, with kick-off at 8pm BST.