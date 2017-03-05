West Ham United vs Chelsea Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2016

Both sides met in the opening weekend of the campaign, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Hammers despite their best efforts. However they managed to get revenged when the Blues visited them in the EFL Cup, Cheikhou Kouyate and Edmilison Fenrnades gave them a comfortable and despite Gary Cahill's best efforts they slumped to a surprise defeat.

Conte has no concerns in terms of injuries ahead of this clash, with the only concern been star man Eden Hazard. The Belgian has been back on top form since Conte's arrival, but received a knock in training but the Italian stated that he is confident that Hazard will be available.

Andy Carroll has been a big miss for the Hammers in the last two clashes having picked up a groin injury, the 28-year-old will come in for Michail Antonio who picked up a suspension last weekend.

Last Saturday saw the return of an old face, with Paul Clement returning to Stamford Bridge with Swansea City and they proved quite the test. Cesc Fabregas got the ball rolling with his opener, but Fernando Llorente managed to bring things level in first-half extra-time. Things looked to be heading for a second consecutive league draw, but goals from Pedro and Diego Costa secured a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Tottenham ended that run at the beginning of the year with their 2-0 victory, but certainly didn't stop Chelsea's dominance as they have remained unbeaten in their next nine games since then.

It has been a very contrasting season for their visitors, with Conte proving an excellent addition to the Blues as they look to be well on course to life the league title come May. There was some doubters especially after the defeat to Arsenal, but that defeat catapulted them into excellence with a 13-game unbeaten run taking them right to the top of the tree.

Bilic's plans were thrown out the window almost instantly with Troy Deeney's penalty went in with three minutes on the clock, the Hammers dominated the rest of the contest but didn't look to be finding the back of the net until Andre Ayew's strike snatched a 1-1 draw.

However they haven't tasted victory since their trip to the South Coast, suffering late heartbreak the last time out at the London Stadium with the 2-2 draw against West Brom. Hopes and the desire for revenge was high when they visited Watford last Saturday evening, having lost the reverse fixture 4-2 earlier in the campaign.

The Hammers have only tasted defeat in their last six league matches, which was the humiliating 4-0 defeat to Manchester City but that was followed up with the impressive 3-1 away victory over fellow high flyers Southampton.

It was a terrible start to the campaign for Slaven Bilic's men which started with a opening day defeat to Monday's opponents, but they have improved immensely since and will be look for their first win in three matches when Antonio Conte's side travel across the capital.

This is the third and final time that these sides will meet in the current campaign, with both sides having a victory each and three points look to be vital for both sides and their own finishes to the current campaign.

Hello everyone I am Danial Kennedy and welcome to VAVEL UK's coverage of Monday night football, with West Ham United hosting Premier League leaders Chelsea. The kick-off in this fiery derby at the London Stadium is set for 8pm, so stay with VAVEL for the latest team news and coverage in the build-up.