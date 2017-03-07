Slaven Bilic frustrated at West Ham's cheap mistakes in Chelsea defeat

Above: Slaven Bilic barking orders during the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea | Photo: Getty Images/Michael Regan

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic shared his frustrations at his side's cheap mistakes during Monday's narrow 2-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Cheap mistakes

The Hammers went into the clash looking for their first win in three, and a touch of confidence having been one of only four teams to have defeated to Antonio Conte's side in the current campaign.

Confidence was bolstered by their performance and pressure in the early proceedings, but that came crashing down when a Mark Noble mistake allowed Eden Hazard to finish a quick counter attack.

It was poor in terms of their defence when Diego Costa added a second early in the second half, Manuel Lanzini only managed a consolation late and Bilic shared his frustration at the mistakes that his side made.

"They are where they are for a reason but we expected something from this game," Bilic told Sky Sports. "We started well in the first half."

"Then to make such a mistake that led to their goal," the Croatian stressed in his post-match interview. "When we had our centre backs and everybody in their box."

"We should have put the ball back into their box," the coach stated. "We didn't and they scored from a counter-attack."

"And then their second goal," the 48-year-old conceded. "From our side was a cheap one."

"The story is very simple. If you want to beat Chelsea," he stated. "They have to make the mistakes for you to score goals."

"Not the other way round," Bilic added. "[Otherwise] you have very little chance."

Got everything

It wasn't a stellar performance from the Blues, but showed the signs of champions as they still managed to pull out a result which reinstated their ten point gap at the top.

Bilic was full of praise for Monday's opponents, but stated that his side must now focus on Saturday's clash with Bournemouth to return to winning ways.

"They have everything,” the Croatian told whufc.com. “They are really good."

"From all the top teams," the coach admitted to the club's website. "They are very solid and they defend all the time with numbers."

"Some of the combinations they make are amazing," he conceded. "They have the quality and are solid as a unit."

“We have a game against Bournemouth now and it’s a very big game for us," Bilic concluded. "We have to prepare ourselves and try to get back to winning.”