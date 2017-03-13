Slaven Bilic states West Ham "should have got something" out of late Bournemmouth defeat

Above: Slaven Bilic during the 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth | Photo: Getty Images/Rob Newell - CameraSport

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic, stated that his Hammers side "should have got something out of the game" after their late 3-2 defeat at the hands of AFC Bournemouth.

Disappointing result

The East Londoners headed to the South Coast in desperate need of three points, having not tasted victory since the 3-1 win over Southampton with two draws and a defeat to Chelsea following that.

It got off to a great start when Michail Antonio opened the scoring after ten minutes after a penalty miss from Joshua King, however two goals either side of half time from King saw the Cherries take the lead.

It looked liked the Hammers might have snatched a point with Andre Ayew's effort, but King snatched all the points right at the death and Blic shared his disappointment at the end result and how it came around.

"We are disappointed," Bilic told Sky Sports. "Because first of all when you score two away goals."

"we expect to get something out of the game," the coach conceded to his post-match press conference. "Especially when you equalise a few minutes before the end of the game."

“We are disappointed," the 48-year-old admitted. "Especially because we had so many chances."

"At the end of the day, we scored two goals away from home," Bilic added. "We should have got something out of the game."​

Lots of positives to take

Despite their latest loss the Hammers have been in excellent form since the turn of the year, with two defeats in their last league matches.

Bilic stated that there are positives to take from Saturday's defeat, but admitted that it was a setback and they will look to rectify that against Leicester City next Saturday.

"There were a lot of positives in this performance," he said. "But also, especially in the first half, they were much more aggressive."

"They were much better in the transition and winning the second ball," the Croatian conceded. "And that is how they created the chances."

"Every defeat is a setback," the coach stated. "But we are looking like a really good team."

"We have another game next week," Bilic concluded in reference to next Saturday's clash with Leicester City. "We have to make up for today."