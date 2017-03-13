West Ham needed to be "more composed" in Bournemouth defeat, states Michail Antonio

Above: Michail Antonio in action during the 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth | Photo: Getty Images/Jordan Mansfield

West Ham United's top scorer Michail Antonio, stated that the Hammers needed to be "more composed" as their winless Premier League run continued with a late 3-2 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Dramatic but frustrating

After two draws and a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday night, Slaven Bilic's side were in desperate need of three points and were boosted by the return of Antonio who was suspended for Monday's defeat having been dismissed in the 1-1 draw with Watford.

He made his impact known as he opened the scoring at the Vitality Stadium after Joshua King missed a penalty, but two goals from the Norwegian either side of the break saw the Hammers trailing.

Andre Ayew looked like he had snatched a point late on, but a late hat-trick goal from King secured a crucial three points. The defeat has left the Hammers still wallowing in the bottom half of the table, and Antonio stated that the side should have been more composed when they took the early lead.

"It was a dramatic game," Antonio told whufc.com. "But a frustrating one for us."

“It was end-to-end stuff and we should have stayed a bit more composed when we went into the lead," the forward conceded to the club's website. "Especially as we scored straight after they missed their pen."

“Bournemouth kept pressing us and working hard," the 26-year-old stated. "They desperately need the points right now and they showed some grit and some fight."

“The good thing in football is you always get the chance to put it right," he added. "So we’ll go again at home against Leicester and hopefully we can get the three points then.”

The results will come

Despite the recent blip in form, Bilic have had a great turn around since the beginning of the year with that been their second defeat in seven league matches.

The Croatian manager will be hopeful that they can turn their fortunes around on Saturday when they welcome Leicester City to the London Stadium, and Robert Snodgrass stated that the points will come for the Hammers.

“I believe that if we keep working hard on the training ground the performances and results will come," he said. "We need to put this result behind us."

"We’ve been on a good run as of late," the Scotsman stated. "But we can’t give teams two penalties and concede three goals."

"So we need to get back to the training ground," Snodgrass concluded. "And move forward."