Jose Fonte drawing confidence from experienced managers after tough start at Hammers

Above: Jose Fonte during the 4-0 defeat to Manchester City | Photo: Getty Images/Catherine Ivill - AMA

West Ham United defender Jose Fonte has stated that he is taking confidence from working under Mauricio Pochettino, Ronald Koeman and Slaven Bilic to overcome his slow start to life at the Hammers.

Try to replicate

Fonte has been one of the more solid central defenders in the Premier League in the last few seasons, and it looked to be another great season coming off the back off the European Championship win with Portugal.

A number of clubs were chasing the signature of the defender after handing in his transfer request in January, with the Hammers reportedly beating the likes of Manchester United to the 33-year-old in a £8million deal.

However the Portuguese international has only tasted victory once and has come under some flack, Fonte has been lucky to work with some great managers at both Southampton and West Ham and sated they are giving him confidence to improve his game.

“It helps massively to have a coach who played in the same position as me,” Fonte admitted to whufc.com. “In my last few years I’ve been lucky."

"I’ve had Mauricio Pochettino, Ronald Koeman and now Slaven," he stated to the club's website. "So I’ve had the opportunity to learn from the best."

" I will improve however I can with him," he stressed. "I just want to get better."

“I’m old enough now to deal with any situation," the 33-year-old admitted. "Obviously, it’s nice to have the confidence of the manager and everyone."

"But you need to have some self-confidence and belief," Fonte added. "Because if you don’t, it doesn’t matter if others believe in you.”

Been working hard

After looking like they had just about turned their season around, it has been another bump for Bilic's squad over the past few weeks without a win in their last four.

A second consecutive defeat was added on Saturday with a late 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth, but defender Winston Reid insisted that the Hammers matched Eddie Howe's side for desire in what was an intense affair.

"No, no, no. I promise you," he said. "If you could see the way we have been training, because the fans don’t get to see that."

"We have been working really hard," the defender affirmed. "The boys are fit, doing a lot of training and everyone is working hard."

You have to match them and if you don’t do that," the 28-year-old stressed. "It is not like we are playing different systems, we pretty much matched them up."

"We have to work together and work as a unit," Reid concluded. "If you don’t do that, you get found out.”