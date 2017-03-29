Robert Snodgrass urges West Ham to "get back to winning ways" ahead of Hull City return

Above: Robert Snodgrass during the 3-2 defeat to Leicester City | Photo: Getty Images/John Patrick Fletcher

West Ham United midfielder Robert Snodgrass, has stressed that the Hammers need to quickly "get back to winning ways" ahead of Saturday's crucial away trip to Hull City.

Need to kick on

It has been a whirlwind season for the Hammers, but their form seemed to improve after Snodgrass' arrival as they climbed high up the Premier League table.

However they have been in a terrible run of form in the last few weeks, having not tasted victory since the 3-1 away win over Southampton.

Since then they have had two draws and a three-game losing streak, which came to a boiling point with the 3-2 defeat to Leicester City before the international break.

This has seen increasing pressure at the London Stadium especially on manager Slaven Bilic, but ahead of the return to Humberside Snodgrass stated that a victory is crucial on Saturday.

"Yeah, I think there have only been one or two games since I’ve been here," Snodgrass told whufc.com. "When I’ve thought we have not really been in the game."

“In the other games," the Scotsman stressed to the club's website. "I feel we’ve done really well in the games but not got the points we required, so we need to get back to winning ways."

"Especially away from home, we’ve done well," Snodgrass added. "So we need to try and win and kick on towards the end of the season.”

Weird sort of feeling

This will be the Scotsman first return to the KCOM Stadium since his £10.2 million move to the capital back in January, where he created a good rapport with Tigers fans in his three years at the club.

He still remains their top scorer with nine goals, Snodgrass did admit that it will be a weird feeling but insisted the move to West Ham was the best for him and his family.

“Yes, it will be a weird sort of feeling," he said on his return to the KCOM Stadium. "But as soon as that whistle goes it’s down to that nitty-gritty and doing as well as I can and trying to get three points."

"It’s not different from any other game," Snodgrass admitted. “There will be mixed emotions for the fans, I think."

"They will understand that, when you’re in the situation I was in with three kids and a family and trying to get security for them," the the 29-year-old revealed. "I had to assess what was offered on that front."

“I think people realise, from an individual point of view," he stated. "I had to look elsewhere and then offers came in and I had the chance not only to get that security."

"But to play for a club the size of West Ham," Snodgrass concluded. "I think most people would have jumped at that chance.”