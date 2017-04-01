Aaron Cresswell "looking forward" to crucial Hull City clash

Above: Aaron Cresswell during the 3-2 defeat to Leicester City | Photo: Getty Images/Catherine Ivill - AMA

West Ham United full-back Aaron Cresswell has stated he and the rest of the Hammers squad are "looking forward" to taking on Hull City as they look to end their three-game losing streak.

Need the points

It has been a roller-coaster season for the Hammers in their debut season at the London Stadium, but after a great start to 2017 the Stratford-based side have really hit a slump in form.

The Hammers haven't tasted victory since February with their impressive 3-1 win over Southampton, but haven't tasted victory in the subsequent five matches since.

That has consisted of two draws and a current three-game losing streak, with narrow losses to the hands of Bournemouth, Chelsea and a 3-2 defeat to Leicester City before the international break.

The pressure will be on Slaven Bilic's side when they travel to the KCOM Stadium on Saturday, but Cresswell stated that the side have been champing at the bit to go to Humberside and get a result.

"It’s not good to have a few defeats of course," Cresswell told whufc.com. "So we want to turn that around as quickly as possible.”

"We’ve had a two-week gap," he stated in reference to the Leicester City defeat. "When we would rather have had a game the next day."

“When we haven’t been picking up results as has been the case of late," the full-back conceded. "We always want a game quickly to put things right."

"We’ve had to wait two weeks, but now Hull is coming up on Saturday and we want to put in a performance," Cresswell added. "First and foremost, get the win."

Don't want anything to change

This recent run of form has seen a somewhat toxic atmosphere begin to emerge at the London Stadium, with Bilic's role at the club been brought into doubt.

There have been rumours of Reading's Jaap Stam been brought in as the Croatian's replacement, but Cresswell has insisted that he and the rest of the players are fully behind their manager.

“If you ask any of the players," he stated in reference to the Bilic exit rumours. "They would say the same, we are fully behind Slaven and fully supportive of him."

"He is first-class with the lads," Cresswell concluded. "Training is good and he’s got a good coaching staff around him and we don’t want that to change."