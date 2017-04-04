Arsenal vs West Ham United preview: Hammers in need of first win in six against under-pressure Gunners

Above: Angelo Ogbonna in action during the 5-1 defeat to Arsenal back in December | Photo: Getty Images/Rob Newell - CameraSport

Two of the most under-pressure managers in the Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, with

Arsène Wenger’s Arsenal hosting Slaven Bilić's West Ham United in a must-win game for both sides.

Start of the farewell tour?

It has been yet another season of disappointment and anger for Arsenal, and it seems that Wenger only has nine games to save his 20-year career at the club but many will see that no matter what happens it is time for the Frenchman to leave.

It has been another case of déjà vu for Gunners supporters, as an excellent start to the campaign has been followed by the now-expected slump in form but on this occasion it has been arguably at its worse.

Arsenal haven't tasted victory in the league since the win over Hull City at the beginning of February. Between that has been the 10-2 aggregate demolition at the hands of Bayern Munich and a defeat to top-four rivals Liverpool with the only positive been their progress in the FA Cup.

The 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion before the international break really cranked up the pressure on Wenger's position, with a handful of protests taking place before and after their defeat at The Hawthorns.

The club found themselves in sixth into Sunday's clash with Manchester City in desperate need of a win, but it got off to a bad start with Leroy Sané giving the away side the lead.

Theo Walcott brought it back but was instantly wiped off by Sergio Agüero, Shkodran Mustafi secured a point but a toxic atmosphere still lingered around the Emirates marred by fan violence.

Wenger will be hoping that his side can do the business against a Hammers side also out of form, and after the 5-1 away victory back in December there will be some confidence.

A man on the edge

As much pressure that Wenger is under, his counterpart in the opposite dugout in Bilić is under just as much if not as he looks to resuscitate West Ham's season.

The Hammers looked to be on the up at the turn of the year after a horrific first half of the campaign, but it has took a turn for the worse once again failing to take three points since the 3-1 win over Southampton at the beginning of February.

What has followed has been six matches without victory and a four-game losing streak, what has made worse apart from the defeat to Chelsea they have lost to side's around the bottom end of the table and that continued on Saturday.

Things got off to a bright start against strugglers Hull City with Andy Carroll scoring his 50th Premier League goal, but second-half goals from Andy Robertson and Andrea Ranocchia saw them slip to not only a 2-1 defeat but six points above the relegation zone.

The pressure on the Croatian's position has continued to rise and rise over the past weeks despite the board's backing, but Bilić will be hoping that his side can replicate their Emirates performance of last season to relieve some of that.

Team news

The big blow for Wenger in terms of selection will be star defender Laurent Koscielny, the Frenchman was taking during Sunday's stalemate with an achilles injury.

Per Mertesacker is available for selection once again to replace the Frenchman, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Aaron Ramsey will face fitness tests while Lucas Pérez and Petr Čech remain absent.

Bilic's big boost for the trip across the capital will be return of top scorer Michail Antonio, the star pulled out England duty and missed Saturday's defeat after picking up a hamstring injury in the 3-2 defeat to Leicester City before the international break.

Diafra Sakho could also make a return after a lengthy absence but Aaron Cresswell, Winston Reid, Angelo Ogbonna and Pedro Obiang all remain on the sidelines.

Arsenal will host London rivals West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 with kick-off at 7:45pm BST.