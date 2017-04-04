Slaven Bilić states he didn't need board's backing ahead of Arsenal clash

Above: Slaven Bilić in training ahead of the clash with Arsenal | Photo: Getty Images/

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilić has stated that he didn't need the support of the board to know they have a good relationship, ahead of Wednesday's clash with Arsenal.

Don't need to worry

It has been a turbulent season for the Stratford-based club, who have hit another major bump in their form after a good start to 2017.

The Hammers have now gone six league matches without an victory, that has included a four-game losing streak after Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Hull City which has left six points above the relegation zone.

Pressure has continued to build on the Croatian over the past few weeks which came to boiling point after the defeat at the KCOM Stadium, which has seen many press outlets linking many names with the position.

The board and Karen Brady came out in the week to back the manager, but ahead of Wednesday's trip across the capital Bilić stated that he didn't need their support in the press to know about their good relationship.

"I do not have to read the papers to know my relationship with the board," Bilic told his pre-match press conference. "I talk with the chairmen before or after every game."

It's nice to read it (their support)," the Croatian admitted. "But I know I have the confidence of the board."

"I am concentrated on my job and the players," he stressed. "When I told you I wasn't worried before."

"It is the situation that I am not relieved to say 'oh my god, they gave me confidence'," Bilić added. "I knew that before."

Still playing for the manager

Bilić's men will be heading for the Emirates Stadium against another manager who is under pressure, with Arsène Wenger's time at Arsenal seemingly coming to an end.

It has been another season of hope for Gunners fans which seems to be ending in disappointment, with a minority of fans stepping up their protests in the past weeks for the Frenchman to end his 20 year association with the club.

It reached fever pitch on Sunday with fans fighting amongst themselves during the 2-2 draw with Manchester City, but Bilić stated that he thinks he Arsenal players are still playing for their manager.

“I think the players are playing for their manager and playing for their club and individually playing for their futures," he said. "Either in that club or somewhere else.”

“The players are sportsmen," the 48-year-old stressed. "So they want to play better."

“Some people are saying that they didn’t celebrate the [Shkodran Mustafi’s equalising] goal the way they should," he stated. "But I saw Arsenal with a lot of energy."

"I also saw Arsenal fans who were behind Arsenal and behind the club," Bilić concluded. "But that’s basically what I expected.”