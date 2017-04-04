Cheikhou Kouyaté looking for Emirates victory repeat ahead of Arsenal clash

Image credit: Getty Images

West Ham United midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté, has stated his belief that the Hammers can get another victory a the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday when they take on fellow strugglers Arsenal.

Can do it again

Nobody gave the Hammers any hope of a win at Arsenal's ground at the beginning of the last season, but Slaven Bilić's boss couldn't got off to a better start as they ground out a 2-0 win on the opening day of the campaign.

Roll forward more than a year later and many will give them even a less of chance, with the side currently on a six game streak without a victory.

The Hammers will head across the capital on Wednesday with pressure on both themselves and Bilic, but Kouyaté stated that there isn't a reason why they cant get another three points.

“This is a big test and a big game for us against one of the best teams in the Premier League,” Kouyaté told whufc.com. “Arsenal is a nice team which plays good football in a good stadium and they need points."

“West Ham need some points," he admitted to the club's website. "We will battle for the whole 90 minutes to take all three again."

“We had a fantastic result at Emirates last season," the midfielder added. "I remember it well and it was an unbelievable day for us, so why can’t it happen again this year?”

We are the ones to blame

It was another poor performance on Saturday from the Stratford club, as they suffered their fourth consecutive defeat with their 2-1 loss to relegation candidates Hull City.

That loss has seen them fall to just six points above the relegation zone but despite the majority of the pressure falling on the shoulders of Bilic, José Fonte stated that some blame needs to be with the players.

"We are all behind him obviously," Fonte told Sky Sports News HQ. "[We have to take] the majority of the blame."

"We have to take responsibility ourselves," the defender conceded. "The players are the ones on the pitch."

"So we have got to come up with the goods and help," Fonte concluded. "Not only the manager but ourselves and make the fans proud."