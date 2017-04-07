Slaven Bilić insists West Ham's situation isn't "do-or-die" ahead of Swansea clash

Above: Slaven Bilić speaking to the press ahead of the clash with Swansea City | Photo: Getty Images/Avril Husband

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilić has insisted that the club's situation hasn't become "do-or-die" yet, ahead of Saturday's clash with Swansea City.

Had these kind of games before

The Stratford-based club are currently in free fall as they look to salvage their campaign, with the Hammers not tasting victory since the 3-1 win over Southampton at the beginning of February.

Seven games without a win have followed since the trip to the St Mary's Stadium, with five consecutive defeats been the more concerning statistic.

That terrible run continued on Wednesday night with the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, leaving Bilić's men five points above the relegation zone.

The next two matches could potentially solidify their Premier League status with clashes with Swansea and Sunderland, and ahead of the clash with Paul Clement's men Bilić stated that it hasn't got to a "do-or-die" situation for the club just yet.

"It is my job to take those defeats on my chest," Bilić told his pre-match press conference. "And to prepare the team for our game against Swansea."

"[Swansea and Sunderland] are massively important games," the Croatian admitted. "But I have had those kinds of games before."

"They are not do-or-die situations," the coach stressed to the press. "But we don't want to come into a do-or-die situation."

Vital to us

There were few positives to take from Wednesday's performance at the Emirates Stadium, but another big blow despite the scoreline was the potential injuries to key players.

Top scorer Michail Antonio was taken off at half-time with what was perceived his recurring hamstring injury, but turned out to be sickness and is expected to be fit for the clash at the London Stadium.

The other concern was main striker Andy Carroll, who was replaced by the returning Diafra Sakho midway through the second period. But Bilić stated his importance to the squad and reassured fans that he has a "good chance" of playing on Saturday.

"Andy felt a groin at half time against Arsenal," he revealed. "But it was not major."

"He has a good chance," the Croatian coach stated. "He has a good chance of playing on Saturday, for sure."

“Andy is vital to us," he admitted. "Of course."

"It’s vital on Saturday," Bilić concluded. "We need everyone now that can help us in this situation.”