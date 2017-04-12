Suspended Mark Noble to travel with squad for crucial Sunderland clash

Above: Mark Noble during the 1-0 win over Swansea City | Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Lee

West Ham United skipper Mark Noble has confirmed that he will travel with the squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Sunderland, despite picking up a two-game suspension in the 1-0 win over Swansea.

Need to be there

The visit of Paul Clement's side on Saturday was bittersweet for the skipper, as he made his 400th appearance for the Hammers.

But more importantly, Slaven Bilić's managed to end their seven game run without a win, as Cheikhou Kouyaté scored the only goal of the game just before the half-time interval.

However, Noble picked up his tenth yellow card of the campaign which will see him serve a two-match suspension starting with this weekend's trip to the North East.

The Hammers will be desperate to continue distancing themselves from the drop zone, taking on basement club Sunderland, and Noble stated that he will be making the trip up to the Stadium of Light in a non-playing capacity.

"I'll be going up with them, for sure," Noble confirmed to whufc.com. "I wouldn't be able to relax otherwise."

“I need to be there," the skipper stressed to the club's website. "I'm pretty sure the manager will be happy with me travelling up with the lads and supporting them."

"We'll take a lot of fans to what is another important game for us," he added. "I believe we can go there after Saturday and get a result."

Noble believes one more win should see them through

It has been a tough run of form for the Hammers, with their five-game losing streak throwing them right back into contention for the drop.

Bilić will have highlighted the trip to Wearside as a must win with a tough run-in coming towards the end of the campaign, and Noble stated that one more win should see them away from relegation trouble.

"One more win should see us safe,” the 29-year-old stated. “Hopefully we've broken that run of losses – games we shouldn't have lost."